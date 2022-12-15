MUKWONAGO — Over 40 Park View Middle School choir students went home early Thursday after many reported feeling ill, including two students who fainted, during a choir rehearsal at Mukwonago High School, according to a district email.
Thursday morning, students from both the middle school and the high school were conducting a dress rehearsal for a holiday concert in the Greenwald Foundation Performing Arts Center (PAC), which is located in Mukwonago High School.
During the rehearsal, two students fainted, one requiring medical attention. Over the next hour, additional middle school students reported that they also felt ill.
District health staff moved students out of the PAC and provided water and comfort, a district email says.
Parents of students who did not feel well enough to return to Park View Middle School were contacted and the students were taken home.
At Park View Middle School, more choir students said they felt ill and were checked by district health staff. Some of these students were also picked up by their families.
In total, 41 Park View Middle School choir students went home with their parents, the email says. No Mukwonago High School students or staff at the middle or high school reported feeling ill.
Emergency services were not contacted.
In response, the PAC’s carbon monoxide levels were checked, but no carbon monoxide was detected; buildings and grounds staff are reviewing the PAC’s HVAC systems to check if there was proper air circulation at the time of the rehearsal as the temperature was warmer than normal.
As a result, the Park View Middle School choir concert for Thursday night was postponed.