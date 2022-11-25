WAUKESHA — Todd and Ricardo Dreger, Horizon West Condominiums owners, shared photos of walls written on inside the now-empty building. Other condo owners wrote nice things on the walls such as good wishes to other residents and how long they lived in the building. One even wrote “Not today Satan!”
Residents of Horizon West Condominiums were evacuated from their homes with 15 minutes’ notice on Dec. 2 due to risk of imminent collapse.
In April, 27 of the condo owners filed a $17 million lawsuit against Travelers Insurance for failing to pay claims. Horizon West had insured the building for a replacement value at over $17 million.
U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman upheld arguments put forth by the Travelers Indemnity Company of Connecticut and ruled that whatever losses the residents of the Horizon West Condominiums, 315 N. West Ave., endured were not covered by the policy in place at the time, and several exclusions to coverage applied. The condo owners are planning to appeal.
On Wednesday many owners, residents and family members stood outside the building to swap stories. Two sisters, Virginia Clasen and Dorothy Thiele lived across the hall from each other. Both said being evacuated was difficult and were disappointed by the owners losing the lawsuit.
Kipp Kennedy, condo owner, said the sisters are “icons to the building.”
“They went here instead of going into a nursing home. We were so happy for them to be with us. If someone was sick we got them some soup. People looked after each other here,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy described the building as home and after she retired she wanted a place where she could stay.
“It’s been home and all of us have been like family. We have all cared about one another,” she said.
Kennedy had an elderly neighbor in the condo and she used a baby monitor in her bed in case the woman needed something. She said since the evacuation there has been a lot of suffering. Due to the stress Kennedy had a stroke.
“This whole thing has been hard. Most people go ‘Oh, we feel for you,’ but they really don’t,” Kennedy said.
Clasen and Thiele’s daughters mentioned the GoFundMe that was set up to help the condo owners. Donations can be sent to https://bit.ly/3HjDxXY.
“They’ve been good citizens since forever. They’ve been through a lot in their lives. This should not be how their final years should be. There needs to be more respect,” Joanne Guendel said.
Fran O’Herron, condo owner, wants the community to know this condo building was not “one of those luxury condos with upgraded amenities.
“We were a simple community of mostly working-class people. Young people in the first home that they owned, some families just starting out who were saving up to so they can purchase their first home. Also people at the other end of their lives, who wanted a safe, comfortable living environment, with very little maintenance required,” she said.
O’Herron said the condo community helped each other.
“For many of us we only see our former neighbors when we meet as a group to make decisions regarding our situation and discuss condo finances,” O’Herron said.
RJ Esposito said every condo owner is unique and has a different story. Due to losing his home he had to come out of retirement as a truck driver at the age of 78.
“I was retired for one day. Now I’m back to work driving heavy construction equipment. It’s really difficult, I’m 79 now. It is really difficult for me but we have to do it. Like others we have to pay our mortgage or else our credit rating is shot,” Esposito said.
The great thing about the condo, he said, was everything was on the main floor. Now they live in an apartment where the laundry is downstairs. His wife Pat is about to have knee surgery and he said how it was easier with an elevator in the condo.
“I got to tell you, I’ve seen pictures of us from two years ago and we have aged 10 years in the past year due to the physical, emotional and financial stress. We don’t have many years to live and this is just really hard,” Esposito said.
Joe Hausch and his wife Angela co-signed a loan for his stepson to become a condo owner. Hausch said his stepson came here from Brazil to have a better life. He legally bought his first home and “got his feet cut right out from under him. He is making 100% good on his loan and working overtime to still make his house payment,” he said.
The condo owners want the community to know they all weren’t just each other’s neighbor but one big family, which still needs the community’s help.
Dec. 2 gathering
On the anniversary of the evacuation, they plan to hold a peaceful gathering at Waukesha City Hall and condo building site. Horizon West Association President Ben Chudy said they are careful not to use the word “rally” or “protesting.” They just want to raise awareness and make their presence known.
“We want to let City Hall know ‘Hey, we are still homeless.’ We don’t have have our home that we are paying for that we have to pay to destroy. It’s bringing attention to that. We are coming together for a gathering,” he said.
Chudy said Wednesday’s meeting was “where hope starts to be restored.” He said the condo owners are in an appeal process and “not crouching down and just taking the lawsuit decision.”
“This meeting means hope. It just gives a lot of hope and togetherness again that we haven’t felt in a long time,” Chudy said.