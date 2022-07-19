WAUKESHA — As the 2022 partisan primary election approaches in Wisconsin, residents may be wondering who to vote for for the contested District 5 state senator seat within the Democratic Party.
Jessica Katzenmeyer and Tom Palzewicz, both Democrats will be competing for a seat in the Aug. 9 partisan primary ahead of the Nov. 8 general election.
Running as a Republican for the seat unopposed is Rob Brian Hutton. Current District 5 State Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, announced he won’t be seeking re-election.
Voters are reminded to only vote within one party in the Aug. 9 primary.
What sets you apart from your opponent?
Palzewicz: I’m a veteran who spent six years in the Navy, has experience in finance and banking, and I’m a small business owner who helps other businesses thrive. I have the experience, knowledge, and passion required to tackle our state’s significant challenges. I’ve been out engaging with hard-working Wisconsinites about the issues that matter most to them for years. I know that people are fed up with a state legislature that can’t get anything done.
Katzenmeyer: I am a diverse woman, I have run in a close race for State Assembly District 15 in 2020, I am currently serving in government to a 3-year term to the Plan Commission in West Allis. I’m a former union member with the Teamsters Local 344 for over 12 years and served as elected secretary to their political committee. I’ve been through elite campaign training programs like Emerge Wisconsin in 2017 and the LGBTQ Victory Institute in 2020.
Why are you running for state Senate?
Palzewicz: I’m running for state Senate to be a servant leader to the people of Wisconsin’s 5th Senate District, to break through the hyper-partisan gridlock that has paralyzed our state government, and to get our legislature back to work for all of us. I’m dedicated to working on real bipartisan solutions to the considerable challenges we are confronting like fighting rising inflation, ensuring public safety, and guaranteeing every kid a world-class public education.
Katzenmeyer: I’ve always wanted to help and serve people in an elected office. Representation is so important to me. Having more diverse elected officials is good for our government and it is important because it brings new ideas to the table. Finally, after nearly dying from a staph infection 3 years ago, the hospital bill would have cost me over $80,000 to save my life if I didn’t have insurance. No one should ever have to worry about going into debt over life-saving medical treatment.
What is the most pressing issue you want to work on?
Palzewicz: To me, inflation is the biggest issue for Wisconsinites right now. I believe we need to take a look at what kind of tax relief we can provide to the middle-class families who are facing the brunt of inflation and the rising costs of consumer goods. I applaud [Gov. Tony Evers’] proposal for a gas-tax holiday and will support any measure that does even more to provide relief to all Wisconsinites.
Katzenmeyer: Protecting women’s reproductive rights, keeping health care affordable for everyone, building a strong infrastructure to support a sustainable economy, and workers’ rights. I want to introduce a bill called the Wisconsin Whistleblower Protection Act. Wisconsin is lacking in whistleblower protection laws. What this will do is eliminate companies forcing workers to sign NDAS.
For more Aug. 9 2022 partisan primary election coverage, click here.