WAUKESHA — With a decision deadline fast approaching, the city panel convened early this year to memorialize the people who lost their lives in last November’s parade tragedy. On Wednesday, they fielded presentations from the architects and designers who were named finalists in July.
All of the members of the Parade Memorial Commission joined the audience as spectators as five individual people or representatives of local companies presented their pitches for the memorials on Main Street and Grede Park.
Some of the participants pitched projects for both memorial sites; others opted to present for one.
TV personality Carmen De La Paz, who spent much of her formative years in Waukesha, has presented the city with a proposal for the memorial on Main Street.
“I feel that, as an artist, it is my duty to be a vehicle for creating a community space,” said De La Paz, who has been featured on such HGTV shows as “All America Handyman” and “Design Star.”
De La Paz’s vision for the Main Street memorial is a 3-piece sculpture depicting the hands and heart that could be made out of cement.
Madison-based landscape architecture firm Saiki Design has presented the city with proposals for the Main Street and Grede Park memorials.
Ken Saiki, who heads up the namesake firm, presented his vision on Main Street for a cylindrical sculpture that is intended to foster storytelling. The proposal includes a seating area.
“It would come to have a life of its own in your community,” Saiki said. “We’re trying to capture a space for reflection.”
Saiki’s described vision for the Grede Park site is “a garden for our souls” and would include many influences of native Wisconsin vegetation.
Architecture firm Strang Inc., which has a regional office in Waukesha County, also presented proposals for both sites. “Ripples” was a key word used throughout the company’s presentation, inspired by remarks people made immediately after the tragedy about its widespread impact.
The Main Street memorial includes a proposed ripple monolith with six center points designed to memorialize each of the victims who died in the tragedy. Ripple-themed imagery also is interspersed throughout a pitched memorial walk and pavilion at Grede Park.
“We feel that ripples could offer a connective tissue throughout the community,” Mitchell Branscombe, an architect with Strang, said. “Our goal is to create a memorial and public space that is enduring and timeless.”
Richard Taylor, who has done installations locally and beyond, has presented a proposal for Main Street revolving around trees. The theme, he said, was inspired by their strong connotation to life, as well as his overall love of them.
“I started with the shapes of trees, all of which would be local,” Taylor, who has a studio in Riverwest, said of his thought process. “Each shape would be unique, just as each victim is unique.”
Waukesha-based Thrive Architects, which operates out of office space in the heart of the city, has entered submissions for both memorial sites, each working in tandem with one another.
The company’s proposal for Main Street includes a set of six metal ribbons, which would flow individually, but be linked. At Grede Park, elements of the ribbons would come together in the formation of a heart.
“This is a positive message that we want to project as we move forward,” said Jeremy Bartlett, principal and owner of Thrive.
After each of the presentations, the entrants manned booths in the main City Hall entryway to field questions about their proposals. The commission will reconvene Sept. 13 and discuss each of the entries and could make selections at that time.