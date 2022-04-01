WAUKESHA — After reviewing a city presentation of possible permanent memorial sites to honor the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack on Nov. 21, Parade Memorial commissioners unanimously voted in favor of pursuing Grede Park as a potential memorial site.
Discussions within the commission, which meets monthly, are still preliminary and additional sites have been identified. Although there has been preliminary discussion regarding the memorial’s design, nothing official has been decided.
Discussion
The memorial commission, comprised of members who are family or friends of victims; local business owners; city officials and other stakeholders related to the parade tragedy, held their first meeting in February.
At a meeting earlier this month, commissioners reached a consensus that the permanent memorial will likely be located somewhere near the city’s downtown, where the tragedy occurred.
At the Thursday meeting, Community Development Director Jennifer Andrews presented six downtown sites throughout the city based on a list of comments she compiled from previous meetings. Andrews and City Engineer Katie Jelacic worked together to identify the potential sites.
Andrews said some of the ideas they kept in mind when looking for a site were incorporating nature, allowing space for contemplation at the site, looking for an initial, small memorial along Main Street with an additional, larger memorial somewhere else, among other ideas — such as incorporating a bridge.
Three proposed sites from the city were highly recommended by staff, according to Andrews. Those include the spring house along the riverwalk near Waukesha State Bank, which is connected to downtown by Love Bridge; Grede Park, adjacent to Veteran’s Park, where a temporary memorial for the parade victims was set up and near where the parade route for the Waukesha Christmas Parade took place; and Friedman Alley, across from Love Bridge and connected to Main Street.
Three additional locations were presented by Andrews, one of which stood out to commissioners. In addition to a Grede Park memorial, Andrews presented a location that would incorporate more of the Main Street area for an additional, somewhat smaller memorial — specifically, some areas with green space along the sidewalk across from Martha Merrell’s Books & Toys at the intersection of Main Street and Gaspar Street.
At that area, two greenery locations could be incorporated into a memorial — one in front of Adam’s Toys & Collectables and the other outside Alcir Recreational Sports & Entertainment.
Taylor Smith suggested incorporating a smaller memorial at that site with a “yellow brick road” concept leading to a larger memorial at Grede Park. Smith’s mom, Jane Kulich, lost her life in the tragedy. Kulich was marching in the parade, representing Citizens Bank.
Some discussion also centered around Friedman Alley — a site where a mural is proposed before the Public Art Committee by a group of local artists in honor of the parade victims.
However, a Waukesha Police Department representative voiced some concerns regarding a memorial located within the alley, as the city handles many calls for service in that area regarding graffiti, litter and more.
At the Grede Park site, Andrews said, there is a lot of green space; it’s easy to access; and there is a bridge that could be renamed and incorporated into the memorial.
“It’s a little bit of a clean slate in a way because there aren’t a lot of facilities already in that park,” Andrews said.
Some commissioners also discussed incorporating some sort of shelter within the memorial. Jelacic said there is a small parking area by the park; however, there is the opportunity to create more parking spaces. Andrews also said she’s uncertain if the park is able to be renamed and can research whether that is a possibility for the memorial.
Design process
Andrews said the next step in the design process will be starting to come up with some of the elements they would like to incorporate within the memorial. Later, the committee will issue a request for expressions of interest to designers. Then, a request for proposals will be issued. Two interested vendors have already reached out, according to Andrews.
Commissioners also discussed how to get the community involved in the memorial creation process ultimately agreeing they would like to seek more opinions from the public on social media.
To watch the meeting video online when it is available, visit https://waukesha.legistar. com/Calendar.aspx.