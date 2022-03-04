WAUKESHA — While a number of specifics still need to be determined, the planned memorial for victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade attack will likely be placed near the city’s downtown, based on a consensus reached at a meeting Thursday.
The city’s specially assembled Parade Memorial Commission, which is slated to hold a series of meetings in the next year, discussed the delicate balance of having a site that had visibility within the community, yet provided solitude for people wishing to honor the victims.
The commissioners include a cross-section of community members, city staffers and family members impacted by the Nov. 21 tragedy.
The panel also discussed ideal features within the memorial. A recurring theme throughout the open-ended discussion called for planting trees, a garden or flowers — or a combination of all of them.
“My mom really loved all of those things, and that resonates very deeply with me,” said committee member Taylor Smith, whose mom, Jane Kulich, lost her life to the tragedy. Kulich was marching in the parade, representing Citizens Bank.
Dan Taylor, co-owner of Taylor’s People’s Park, also serves on the committee. He shared a more detailed vision of the possible virtue of having trees at the memorial site.
“I thought it would be really beautiful to plant trees for each person who lost their lives and have them all be the same species of tree,” Taylor said. “Maybe for Jackson (Sparks), we’d plant a little baby tree or a younger tree, and have a plaque that is very simple, listing the names of the people who were lost.”
Sparks was the 8-year-old representing his baseball team in the parade who died several days later from the injuries he sustained.
From his vantage point, Taylor said there is symbolism in having growing trees at a site meant to keep the memories of the victims enduring for years to come.
“The idea of having a tree growing and having people be able to return and look at the tree that represented the relative or the friend and see it grow — I thought that would be a great idea,” Taylor said.
Tama’ra Rosentreter, who is serving on the commission as a representative of the Dancing Grannies, agreed the memorial should focus on the people who lost their lives. She also expressed interest in paying homage to everyone impacted — physically or emotionally — by the tragedy.
“I have been talking with the Grannies. There’s been a lot of people affected,” Rosentreter said. “The idea that came back to me was having a planter with those ceramic tiles where people can sign their names or put a dedication to somebody and have that plastered around the planters. I wanted to put that out there because we’ve all been through a lot.”
City officials are assisting with the memorial effort, though the location and theme have been left to the appointed committee.
Jennifer Andrews, community development director with the city, said her office can assist with many of the granular details, such as securing a site selection.
At Thursday’s meeting, Andrews said the memorial could be placed on public or private land. She indicated she would return to the next meeting with a list of potential locations.
“We’ll talk through the pros and the cons of each one,” Andrews said.
The committee’s next meeting will take place in about three weeks.