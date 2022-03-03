Parents speak against possible Hadfield, Whittier merger

WAUKESHA — A Waukesha School District mom used her frustration about a possible merger of her children’s school with another and created an online petition on Change.org.

Kelsey Draves of Waukesha has two children who attend Whittier Elementary School. Draves, who is also on the Parent Teacher Organization, is speaking out against the possibility of both Whittier and Hadfield Elementary merging into one school.

The School Board could vote on the topic as early as March 9.

In January, school officials sent out an email informing parents Whittier could possibly close in June. The district cited school enrollment, long-term financial circumstances, and the potential for delivering additional services to students as rationale for the closing.

Stay up-to-date on all the latest Waukesha County news with a print subscription to The Freeman: https://bit.ly/freeman_sub

The email took Draves by surprise.

Hadfield, Whittier schools might merge WAUKESHA — The School District of Waukesha is considering merging Hadfield and Whittier Elem…

“You can’t pitch an email to us and expect us to not ask questions,” Draves said.

At Hadfield and Whittier specifically, enrollment over the last decade has declined by much more than the district’s. Hadfield was at 411 students in 2011-12 and Whittier at 352; they’re now at 215 and 192, respectively. Those declines are collectively a negative percent change of 46.6%. Combining the schools is anticipated to move capacity to somewhere around 85%.

SOUND OFF What do YOU think? Responders are required to sign their names. Please provide a phone number for verification and the community where you live. Your phone number will not be published. Phone: 262-513-2641 Email: soundoff@conleynet.com

The plan would be to merge the schools beginning with the 2022-23 school year. School Choice will re-open to allow parents a full opportunity to make a decision on their children’s school, and current attendance boundaries would be merged for the next school year.

While financially the merger makes sense to Draves, not everything is black and white. For some parents such as she, there are personal reasons behind why they don’t support it.

Draves’ son August, 6, is autistic and has made great strides at Whittier, due to the small class sizes and extra attention, she said.

“If my first-grader [August Draves] was just one in a crowd, he would not be able to thrive,” Draves said.

Draves is concerned if the schools merge, kids like August won’t be able to closely work with teachers who understand his needs.

“It will raise class sizes above 21 children per class, causing undue stress on teachers during an already stressful time,” she said.

‘Drop-off is a nightmare’

For mom Jana Goodman, if the merger goes through she plans to enroll her son Jacob, 6, at Prairie Elementary due to distance. Prairie is two miles from her home and Hadfield is five miles.

“Distance is huge. That is time for working parents to transport their children in a timely fashion,” she said.

Like many parents, she shared the horrors of the drop-off line at school.

Goodman said transportation is a day-to-day issue. If the schools merge it means double the students waiting to be dropped off at one time, she said.

“Drop-off is a nightmare,” she said.

She recalled taking Jacob to summer school at Hadfield with her newborn baby in the car. He stopped attending the last two weeks due to stress of the drop-off.

“It was backed-up cars because you are in the middle of a neighborhood and narrow streets. That was summer school, not a normal year. The capacity of cars in a school year will be significantly higher,” Goodman said.

Students who need more support

Amanda Anderson is a substitute teacher at both schools and enjoys building relationships with students. Both schools have similar populations of students including those with special needs and students with economic hardships. Superintendent James Sebert said, according to 2020-2021 school report cards from Wisconsin, the following make up the student population at both schools:

Free and reduced lunches: Hadfield - 77.3% Whittier - 79.5%

Students with disabilities: Hadfield - 23.2% Whittier - 24.3%

Anderson has concerns that students won’t get the academic support they need.

Teachers deal with emotional outbursts, and kids who run or dart out of the classroom, according to Anderson. A large amount of one-on-one time with teachers is necessary for those students, she said.

An increase in students per classroom would take away time for other students who also need special attention, Anderson said.

“The students without those issues won’t get the support they need because teachers will be busy controlling behaviors,” she said.

Parents to hold demonstration Saturday

The district held three listening sessions regarding the proposal.

“We had roughly 100 people at Whittier, 60 people at Hadfield, and 45 people at Les Paul,” Sebert said.

Draves said it looked like attendance was light at the listening session. She thinks there might be an assumption that parents don’t care, but insisted that was not the case.

“That really lit a fire under my butt,” Draves said.

Parents have organized a demonstration from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday. People will walk four miles from Whittier to Hadfield and back.

“We all know this move will have ripple effects on multiple fronts, but the sheer distance between the schools and lack of available transportation for displaced students is one of the most tangible/obvious effects,” Draves said.