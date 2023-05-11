MENOMONEE FALLS — Two days after a highly emotional school board meeting regarding alleged bullying and violent behavior in a kindergarten class, the principal at Ben Franklin Elementary has resigned. Jim Heiden, Menomonee Falls interim superintendent of schools, sent an email to parents on Wednesday.
“We will begin the process of finding a new principal immediately, and we will keep you updated throughout the process,” the email said.
David Pieters, associate principal at Ben Franklin, has stepped in to help during the vacancy.
Parents expressed concern on Monday regarding repeated incidents of alleged bullying and violent behavior in a kindergarten class at Ben Franklin Elementary in Menomonee Falls.
All the parents praised the kindergarten teacher but are demanding more transparency and better communication coming from administration.
Ashley Strachota, who has several children in the school, spoke during public comment about the incidents as well as the overall safety of children in the class.
“We feel strongly that the extent of what’s been going on in the classroom hasn’t been fully communicated to us as parents and to you, our children’s top advocates,” Strachota said.
She spoke about incidents that started in the beginning of the year as “kids being kids” to hands being put on her child. The first two instances involved her child being taken to the health room after being injured by another student. In February the same student punched her daughter in the face.
Strachota reached out to the school principal about the concerns.
“Three times now we want actions and answers. What is the plan for the student. Shouldn’t the principal be reaching out to us and communicating the concern and action plan?”
Due to the student’s privacy, the action plan couldn’t be shared. Strachota’s husband requested the other child be moved to another classroom. In March, the same student allegedly placed hands around her daughter’s neck and choked her.
“The principal stated the student will be suspended for the remainder of the week. For a second time my husband requested the student be removed from the classroom,” she said.
Strachota and her husband were told switching the student’s classroom would make the situation worse.
“We received no follow-up. I do believe the behaviors of one student has trickled down onto other students in this classroom and has progressively gotten worse,” she said.
Natalie Mortensen, a parent, spoke about an email sent to parents about her child’s kindergarten class. The email mentioned challenges with behaviors and how safety is the top priority. The next day she went to the principal.
“We were given examples of children throwing markers and not keeping their hands and feet to themselves during carpet time. Unfortunately after connecting with other parents in the class, the reality is of our children and their learning environment is more disturbing and concerning than we were led to believe,” Mortensen said.
Mortensen said parents learned from others that children have been punched, choked and physically assaulted.
“We’ve learned that our children are being escorted to an alternate location in the classroom because of challenges with behaviors,” she said.
Danae June also spoke about children being moved to another location and her daughter being bullied and assaulted.
“I want accountability for why students are being hurt and bullied when the school has policies to prevent that. I want to know more resources were not given to a struggling classroom,” June said.
Nina Christensen, board president, spoke after all the parents were finished.
“I’m so sorry that it had to come to this point that you had to come to this setting to share your heartfelt stories and experiences. On behalf of the board, I want to tell you we hear every word and are listening,” Christensen said.
She added the stories will not fall on deaf ears and understands the urgency of the situation.
“We will ask the difficult questions, and we will seek answers. I promise you we will do our due diligence to find a resolution for you so you can regain the trust and have your children feel safe and secure in our school system,” Nina Christensen said.
District response
The school district said immediate actions include they will notify classroom parents if an evacuation of the classroom is needed on the day it occurs with the reason and length of time. The teacher will send a daily email and weekly newsletter to families. The school will continue to monitor the classroom environment on a daily basis.
The school will add Educational Assistant (EA) support to match students’ needs in the various classrooms and modify student schedules to minimize disruptive behaviors. Some students will be participating in other classrooms throughout the day.
“We take all concerns related to communication issues in the classroom very seriously, and we understand how important effective communication is for successful learning. We apologize for any frustration caused by these issues and are committed to addressing them promptly. In this specific incident, we acknowledge that we could have done a better job in communicating with parents. The district’s expectation is that we clearly communicate with our parents regularly regarding the safety of their children. That did not happen.
“We encourage all students to communicate openly with their teachers about any difficulties they may be experiencing. Because of this situation, we are reviewing our classroom communication policies and practices to ensure that they are effective and meet the needs of our students and families. We will take all necessary steps to improve communication in the classroom regarding specific incidents such as occurred in this situation,” the district said in a statement.