WAUKESHA — Many park and recreation departments are facing seasonal staff shortages as summer approaches. Departments are using creativity to try and attract people to fill those vacancies around the county.
“This year has probably been one of the more challenging years for us to find summer seasonal workers,” Brookfield Parks Director John Kelliher said.
Brookfield runs a recreation division as well as park maintenance operations. Kelliher said the city needs day camp leaders, tennis instructors and people to cut grass and prepare ball diamonds.
He can’t pinpoint one reason for the staffing challenges, but said the pandemic didn’t help things.
“It is a ripple effect we have gone through the past couple of years. Being open and closing as well as there aren't as many kids working like they used to,” Kelliher said.
He said college and high school students may have other opportunities such as internships, or are busy due to athletics and other activities.
“Kids are getting pulled in many different directions and their ability to work a 40 hour a week job in our parks ... their schedules don’t allow them to do it,” he said.
Kelliher added there is also competition with other employment and a “wage war.”
The easiest answer is pay more and get more applicants, according to Kelliher.
“You are seeing that you can work at a restaurant which advertises $15 a hour. That’s pretty good for a part-time job. But they are still looking for people,” he said.
Other industries such as food service and retail are raising wages to attract people but they are also experiencing shortages.
“It’s not just affecting municipal government and recreation and park agencies. It is affecting the economy as a whole,” Kelliher said.
He pointed to stores and restaurants having to close early or switch their hours due to staffing shortages. For municipalities, the vacancies could hinder departments.
“My biggest concern is, if we don’t have a lot of people to fill these spots, it could impact our ability to provide the services we are traditionally providing our community,” he said.
City of Pewaukee Parks & Recreation Director Nick Phalin said there are extreme difficulties in finding seasonal staff for both the village of Pewaukee and city. They hire parks maintenance workers, summer camp counselors, sports instructors, and lifeguards.
“We have had challenges for a few years but were always able to get to our goal and provide the level of service we expect to provide,” he said.
Phalin said he has 25-30 vacancies that need to be filled during May. There are minimal applications coming in.
Phalin, like Kelliher, said it isn’t just parks and recreation departments, but the full workforce.
“The workforce is continuing to change and a lot of factors and I don’t know which one is true but there are more factors than there ever have been,” Phalin said.
Phalin also added the issue of other places sweetening the pot with increased wages that his department can’t offer.
“Another factor is the college and high school workforce, they spend their time differently. Not every kid needs a summertime job anymore,” Phalin said.
Emily Heller, public communications coordinator for Waukesha County Parks & Land Use, said every year the county’s park system hires 300 seasonal workers. They work in parks, ice arenas, the Waukesha Expo Center, golf courses and as lifeguards at some of the beaches.
“It is always a challenge but particularly this year,” Heller said.
She added a potential impact, in terms of lifeguard shortages, is decreasing the hours a swimming beach is open.
Creativity with recruiting
Many municipalities have to get creative instead of relying on website postings to entice people to apply.
“We are probably putting more hours into the recruiting process and educating people on opportunities than we ever had to do,” Kelliher said.
Human resources departments, department heads and employees are spreading the word to help.
Departments like Kelliher’s are also becoming more flexible.
“Instead of let’s say hiring two kids to work eight hours a day, if we can’t fill those eight-hour positions, we may be open to some flexibility such as hiring four kids to work four hours a day,” he said.
Phalin said they increased the pay wage by $2 as an added incentive.
“We are hoping, usually college-aged kids, come through the door with applications or go online, but we aren’t seeing many applications,” he said. He said his department has been reaching out to multiple school districts and attended high school job fairs.
“Our human resources departments have been posting on Handshake, Indeed, and other job posting websites,” Phalin said.
Heller said every year the county adjusts the pay wage and another perk is the flexibility.
“The work itself attracts people because of the outdoor nature. People like to be outdoors in the summer and that is a great way to do that,” Heller said.
For lifeguards, the county is offering training and certification for qualified candidates.
“There is a national shortage for that role specifically. We are focusing on that right now,” she said.
Kelliher, Phalin and Heller said a huge bonus is the chance to hone in on workplace skills and add to resumes.
“We are confident in the culture and work experience you can get,” said Heller. “It is a lifelong experience you can use moving forward in your career.”