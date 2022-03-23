WAUKESHA — The Republican Party of Waukesha County has launched an effort called the WISRED Initiative, which has sparked a debate about partisan politics in traditionally non-partisan races.
The initiative aims to elect conservative candidates in local elections.
Terry Dietrich, chair of the Republican Party of Waukesha County, said it is an election effort for local offices such as municipal and school boards throughout the county.
Dietrich said the initiative was launched in 2020 and the mission is to elect conservative candidates in the “red county of Waukesha.”
“This is a solidly red county and we want to support our conservative Republican candidates to uphold traditional conservative values here in the county,” Dietrich said.
The concern some have is that local elections, including school board races, are supposed to be non-partisan.
“In our view the Democrats have been involved in non-partisan races for at least 10 years. They are way ahead of us,” Dietrich said.
He added, “This is just simply Republicans and conservatives responding back in a conservative county to the fact that Democrats have been involved for many years in non-partisan races.”
Dietrich said this includes recruiting and running candidates in the county.
In the past, school board races didn’t get the same level of attention as they are currently receiving. Dietrich said the pandemic has led to more awareness on the part of parents of what is going on, not just in Waukesha County but statewide and nationally.
“I think it is safe to say over the last year-and-a-half to two years, certainly with COVID-19, there has been a lot of exposure of the activities of these municipal boards and more focus by citizens on what they are doing,” he said.
Dietrich said it prompted a wave of greater scrutiny, especially on schools and also municipal government.
Voters respond
The Republican Party has distributed flyers and gone door-to-door talking with residents.
A Pewaukee resident called The Freeman on Thursday to talk about a conservative school board candidate who came to her door. Biva Yauchler said the person who knocked on her door on Saturday mentioned they were a conservative candidate.
“I thought school board races were non-partisan. Why bring politics into the equation here?” Yauchler said.
She thought the candidate noticed college flags outside her home and assumed they would be willing to have a conversation.
“I found it unethical. I was really angry. We are talking about our kids and what we can do for our kids,” Yauchler said.
Yauchler added none of the candidates should be talking about politics, in her opinion, and the platform should be student- and school-focused.
As a voter, Yauchler said, she doesn’t care about a candidate’s political party.
Dietrich said candidates who go door to door talk about ”concerns going on in their local environments.” He added people are discussing all the normal topics citizens should be paying attention to.
Steven Bukosky, a conservative Waukesha resident, said the reasons why there is a push to elect conservative candidates aren’t complicated.
“It’s a pushback to some of the non-Christian agenda Democrats are pushing. Everyone is afraid of bringing religion into it,” Bukosky said.
The Waukesha resident spoke of moral training and how he grew up in Milwaukee and attended parochial school.
“I think the Democrat agenda, as far as wokeness and the other things, are a fight against what we feel is goodness and righteousness,” he said.
Bukosky said everything is partisan including all election races.
“We don’t want gender studies for kindergarten kids. We want reading, writing and arithmetic in preparation for the world,” he said.
Waukesha County Democratic Party chair responds
“We feel disappointed,” said Matthew Mareno, chair of the Waukesha County Democratic Party.
He added the party feels disappointed that non-partisan races, which are community-driven and community-represented, have become pushed to be hyper-partisan.
Mareno said it is a detriment to the schools and the children the schools are supposed to be educating.
Mareno used the example of the School District of Waukesha and “partisan issues of taking down Pride and faith-based flags.”
The district currently has an administrative directive prohibiting certain signage from appearing within classrooms, including flags and posters on Pride, Black Lives Matter, Thin Blue Line, and more. The district has said the reasoning for the directive has been to keep classroom displays within the confines of curriculum.
“That seems more partisan than anything else. I haven’t met any students who felt bothered by seeing a Pride flag on a door. We hear from a lot of students who are bothered by the flag not on the door,” Mareno said.
He said those examples are partisan fights that have no place on a school board.
Mareno said there is nothing illegal about Republicans endorsing candidates; however, it “breaks a norm we have had in Waukesha County for a long time.”
He added the Democrats make recommendations on who to vote for and encourage members to run.
“Up until last year, Waukesha County Republicans introduced WisRed and spent tens of thousands of dollars on direct mail, digital ads and paid field campaigns to support these endorsed Republican candidates for all these non-partisan races,” he said.
It was the first time in Mareno’s 12 years working with the Democratic Party that he has seen “this level of investment at a non-partisan spring race.”
Mareno said Republicans in the county see a changing demographic. Ten years ago, for example, Brookfield was a Republican-controlled community.
“Now there are two Democrats elected to the state assembly,” he said. 'The community is pushing toward a 50/50 community probably faster than any city in the county.”
In his opinion, Republicans are trying to hold on to their electoral advantages by having conservatives on local government.
Mareno said the disadvantage of electing people who are more politically minded is they start making more issues partisan.
“Instead of focusing on things that actually impact students’ education, they are focusing on these partisan messaging and cultural wars,” Mareno said.