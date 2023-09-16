WAUKESHA — Waukesha Alderman Cory Payne said Friday his future on the city’s Common Council is “to be determined,” a day after he was placed on probation following an incident in which he struck a child of his girlfriend.
Payne was convicted Thursday of simple battery and disorderly conduct following a February incident where he was asked to leave his girlfriend’s home when she observed he’d been drinking. Instead, he insulted her, prompting children to intervene. As he was leaving the residence, Payne struck an 8-year-old girl on a leg, leaving a welt later observed by police.
His defense attorney Peter Wolff said Thursday that act occurred after the child had kicked Payne in the groin, and appeared to indicate the girl’s mother did not know that at the time. Payne said his girlfriend’s children see him as a father figure, and he’d never wish to harm any of them. Counseling and the entire experience, he said in court, has helped him to become a better person and parental figure; he added he hopes to avoid alcohol for the rest of his life.
He left court without answering reporters’ questions, saying only, “I love Waukesha.”
Friday, he told The Freeman his future on the Common Council, where he’s served since 2013 in a current term expiring in 2025, is “to be determined.”
“It’s all relatively new right now. It’s less than 24 hours old,” he said Friday morning. “There’s discussions to be had. ...
“My first priority is to make sure that my constituents are all right, and I continue to serve my constituents to the best of my ability.”
Mayor Shawn Reilly issued a statement responding to Payne’s conviction, which said:
“Mr. Payne is being held accountable in the eyes of the court. It is important to know that no one is above the law. Public officials need to be held to a high ethical standard at all times, not just when acting as an elected official.
“I know that convictions for crimes like this can tarnish the city’s reputation and erode the public(’)s trust,” the mayor said. “Since the guilty plea involved misdemeanors, the convictions do not prohibit an individual from running for or holding public office. There is no automatic removal from office in this matter.
“It will be up to the will of the voters within his district under the statutory recall provisions or the will of (three-fourths) or more of the Common Council under the provisions of Wisconsin (Statutes) Section 17.16 to determine if removal from office will take place,” the mayor added. “Lastly and more importantly, I have a high level of confidence in the team of public safety officials in keeping our city resident(s’) safety and well-being protected. My heart goes out to the family impacted by this incident.”