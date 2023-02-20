Payne request to modify bail denied

WAUKESHA — A court commissioner on Thursday denied the request of Waukesha Alderman Cory Payne to have his GPS monitoring device removed while the child abuse case against him proceeds.
Payne, 39, is charged with one count each of felony child abuse and disorderly conduct after a Feb. 5 incident in which he allegedly struck the daughter of his ex-girlfriend in a leg after arguing with her mother.
Payne was released after signing a $5,000 signature bond requiring him to maintain absolute sobriety, possess no dangerous weapons, have no contact with the woman or her children, and to remain at least a quarter-mile away from them and to pay the costs of GPS monitoring.
His attorney, Peter Wolff, filed a motion to modify bail conditions by either lifting the GPS requirement or a modification of his location restrictions.
Following arguments on the matter on Thursday, Court Commissioner David Herring denied the defense motion to modify bail, online court records indicate. A preliminary hearing was set for March 10.
The request by the defense, filed Monday, came after a letter was filed Feb. 9 by a worker with Wisconsin Community Services, a pretrial monitoring agency, related to Payne’s residence, which is an apartment on North Moreland Boulevard.
“WCS wants to inform the court that Mr. Payne’s residence is in our buffer zone which is an extension of an exclusion zone,” the letter said. “WCS uses buffer zones for early warning that someone is getting close to an exclusion zone. Mr. Payne’s residence is so close to the exclusion zone that he is that buffer area. As of the date of this letter, he did not enter any exclusion zone. WCS will monitor his movements accordingly because of the proximity to a restricted zone.”
Payne, when reached by phone Friday, referred a reporter to his attorney, Wolff. Wolff did not return a message left seeking comment Friday.
The complaint in the case said a woman summoned police to her home in Waukesha on Feb. 5, saying her ex-boyfriend, Payne, struck her 8-year-old daughter after the woman and Payne were in an argument Sunday and she asked him to leave her residence. The woman said Payne had “clearly been drinking” and at first refused to leave, then began insulting the woman about her weight, the complaint said.
The woman threatened to call police to get Payne to leave, when he allegedly went to a hallway and struck the girl, the complaint said.
The woman showed police a photo she took of her daughter showing a print about the size of a hand, and the girl’s left thigh was still red when an officer saw it, the complaint said. The woman also provided a video that showed the verbal argument and Payne insulting the woman over her weight, then walking out to a hallway, where a loud slapping noise could be heard with the girl’s screams following immediately, the complaint said.
Payne was elected to the Common Council in April 2013, and was re-elected last year. His term expires in April 2025. If convicted a felony, he will be unable to serve in elected office under state law unless pardoned.
The Freeman sent an email to Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly and a phone message to Common Council President Steve Johnson on Friday, seeking to determine how Payne’s work on the council might be affected by the charges, but neither replied.