WAUKESHA — A 73-year-old man is in the hospital Wednesday evening after being struck by a vehicle near the intersection of St. Paul Ave. and Fairview Ave., according to David Daily, lieutenant with the Waukesha Police Department.
Intersection of St. Paul Ave. and Fairview Ave. in Waukesha
Waukesha Police and Fire departments were dispatched to the scene of the crash shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, according to the police department. They provided lifesaving measures to the victim and transported him to Waukesha Memorial Hospital for advanced care.
According to witnesses, the man had left a nearby business and was crossing the street when he was struck by the vehicle traveling westbound on St. Paul Ave. The victim suffered life threatening injuries because of the crash.
The victim's condition is unknown at this time. There were no other injuries reported at the scene of the crash.
The Waukesha Police Department's Major Crash Task Force is leading the investigation in partnership with the Wisconsin State Patrol Traffic Reconstruction Unit.