WAUKESHA — A jury of seven men and five women deliberated for more than seven hours Friday before finding 15-year-old Khalil Perry guilty of three charges stemming from his crimes against an 87-year-old woman as she returned books at the Waukesha Public Library Nov. 30, 2021.
Neither the victim nor the family showed emotion as the verdicts were read. The jury returned guilty verdicts on counts of armed robbery, armed carjacking, and kidnapping with a dangerous weapon.
However, the jury deadlocked on the charge of first-degree sexual assault. Jurors sent a question at about 5:20 p.m. on what to do, saying they agreed on the three counts but not on the sex assault charge. Judge Jennifer Dorow instructed them that they were as competent as any other jury would be to decide the facts of the case and while the jury would not be forced to agree, she told them to be open-minded and to make an honest effort to reach a conclusion.
At about 7:43 p.m., Deputy District Attorney Michael Thurston proposed hearing the verdicts that were reached, and finding a mistrial on the remaining charge, leaving open the possibility that that count could be retried in the future. The defense agreed.
When Dorow asked the jurors at about 8 p.m. about that last count, the forewoman of the jury told her, “We’re trying.” The remaining verdicts were then read, and Perry saw his bond revoked. He is to be sentenced June 30.
Perry was charged after the woman, now 88, said she was at the library depositing books in the book drop that day when Perry approached her, helped her with the books, then stuck a knife to her throat and ordered her into the passenger seat. The woman testified Perry drove her car to a nearby lot off Carroll Street, where he sexually assaulted her. She said she gave Perry a credit card, trading it for her freedom, and Perry dropped her off at the Maple Village Apartments. He took her car to his home, where items of hers were later found, and was located by police about an hour after the incident in Mindiola Park and arrested after a brief foot chase, testimony in the case showed.
Perry declined to testify on his own behalf on Thursday.
Closing arguments
During closing arguments Friday, Thurston told jurors that the victim was “clear and concise and ... unflappable” as she recounted the events of that day for the jury, and questioned what motivation she would have to lie about it.
Thurston said DNA evidence taken from Perry’s body and underwear had DNA believed to be the woman’s detected, repeating the figure used by a DNA analyst that the DNA found was 1 quadrillion times more likely to be a mixture from Perry and the woman than it was to be a mixture of Perry with anyone else. “We have the DNA evidence,” he said.
Thurston said a “fly in the ointment” was that an examining nurse entered “no” on a form to a question as to whether the woman’s mouth made contact with his body, but chalked it up to “maybe” being a mistake amid a scene of multiple people coming in and out of an examination room.
He said “it almost seemed seemed like there was a concession that assuming all of our evidence came in, we were going to be able to prove at least two of these counts beyond a reasonable doubt. I didn’t hear a challenge even in opening statements specifically to the armed carjacking. The defendant even admitted (taking her car at knifepoint). ...
“You’ve heard his statements. I don’t know that we need to go any further. His statements, plus (her) statements, plus, a knife. I don’t know we need to go any further,” Thurston said.
The biggest question was whether sexual contact occurred, Thurston said. But he said the victim told her account to several people. DNA evidence shows strong support for the assault occurring, he said, and although DNA analyst Olga Leider couldn’t say where it came from, “(the victim) told you. She’s told a whole bunch of others how it got there.”
Thurston encouraged the jurors to remember Perry’s interview with police Det. Ken Stucker: “These are his words: ... ‘She was so old, I thought I could take advantage of her,’” Thurston said.
Defense
But defense attorney Maura McMahon led her response with the Oscar Wilde quote that “The truth is never pure and never simple.”
Perry, she said, and he told police, was at the library that day hoping to look up places to apply for work, considering his father wasn’t present and his mother hadn’t been working.
“The truth is on Nov. 30, 2021, 14 year-old Khalil Perry took (the victim) and her car at knifepoint. It was the impulsive, ill-considered act of a child desperately wanting to help his family,” she said, telling the jury to “do what you must” on that count.
McMahon also targeted inconsistencies in the victim’s account. She said the victim said on the day of the incident she wasn’t scared as she tried to focus on getting a detailed description of her assailant. But in her testimony Wednesday, “she said she was terrified and thought he was going to kill her and was looking only straight ahead.”
The woman told one version of the assault on Nov. 30, 2021 to nurses but gave a different, much more graphic account of events on the witness stand Wednesday that wasn’t given to any examining nurse or in any police interview, McMahon said. At first, the woman described Perry as well-spoken, but on the witness stand said he spoke only in one- or two-word commands. She had a couple of incorrect details in her description of Perry’s clothes, such as the color of his shoes and failed to report a wool hat he wore. McMahon said the woman has eyesight and hearing issues, and “you need to take that into consideration when determining whether the interaction was as she recalls.”
“When you combine her physical issues, the hearing and the seeing, with the lack of reported injuries on her, on Nov. 30 version or Wednesday’s version of [a sexual assault], neither of them make sense,” McMahon said. “And given her size, first of all, to me, again you will have to use your judgment and experience, I don’t know what she described would actually be physically possible for her to be up against the wall of the bucket seat and then pulled over and reaching where she said Khalil was which was in the driver’s seat and he somehow pulled her closer and threaded her between the gear shaft and the steering wheel in order to have her perform [oral sex], how would that be accomplished without even a bruise? With the gossamer skin of an 88-year-old or an 87-year-old at that time, how does that get accomplished with no injury whatsoever? ... Make no mistake: I am not trying to say there was consent. I am saying this didn’t happen.”
She also attacked the DNA evidence, saying Leider testified no one can ever really tell how many people are in a mixture. Although Leider determined the victim was another likely contributor of DNA to the mix, “she couldn’t tell us how much DNA was there, what kind of cells it came from, or how it got there. She also discussed the portability of DNA, how it can transfer from one person to another, from a person to an object to a person who touches an object. She acknowledged that in the controlled environment of the State Crime Lab where they glove and mask and do everything right, there are still times where things get contaminated by their own DNA, even though they are the experts and know how to make sure that doesn’t happen, it still happens because as humans, like it or not, we shed.”
She added DNA swabs of the victim’s ring, hands and mouth found none of Perry’s DNA.
“Where is the DNA that would be there if there had been that contact?” McMahon asked.
In his rebuttal, Thurston again pointed to Perry’s own words in the police interview: “Who is Khalil Perry? A 14-year-old kid, true,” Thurston said. “Who is Khalil Perry, wandering around on a Tuesday morning, when he should have been in school, with a folding knife in his pocket and rage in his heart. Who is Khalil Perry? His words: ‘most devilish.’ … His words: ‘I don’t know what came over me.’ His words: ‘A raging thought came into my heart to take her car.’” McMahon sought a mistrial, saying Thurston broke a “golden rule” of eliciting sympathy for a witness. Dorow said both sides made comments that came close to crossing that line, and she is taking that motion under advisement.
Neither the victim nor her family members nor Perry’s family members nor Thurston offered a reaction while leaving court.
McMahon, when asked if she was surprised by the mistrial on the sex assault charge, said only, “No. We were hoping for a not guilty (verdict) but certainly not shocked that people had reasonable doubt.”