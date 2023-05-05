A jury of seven men and five women deliberated for more than seven hours Friday before finding 15-year-old Khalil Perry guilty on counts of armed carjacking, armed robbery and kidnapping with use of a dangerous weapon for the Nov. 30, 2021 incident in which he carjacked an 87-year-old woman outside the Waukesha Public library.
The jury quickly reached a decision on those three counts, but a mistrial was declared for the most serious charge of first degree sexual assault after the jury deadlocked on that count. Perry is to be sentenced June 30.
