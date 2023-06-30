WAUKESHA — Khalil Perry, 16, the teen who carjacked an 87-year-old woman at knifepoint outside the Waukesha Public Library in November 2021, was sentenced Friday to serve 12 years in prison and eight on supervision, followed by 10 years of probation.
The sentence, Judge Jennifer Dorow said, was structured to hold him accountable for his actions and protect the public while taking into account the fact he was 14 at the time.
Perry was convicted of three of the four counts against him at trial in May. The jury was deadlocked on the most serious charge, that of first-degree sexual assault. A mistrial was then ordered on that charge.
