BROOKFIELD — A family pet died and a resident suffered burns in a fire on Thursday morning at 17125 Golf Parkway, said Mark Semancik, deputy chief of operations, City of Brookfield Fire Department. At 3:18 a.m. the Waukesha County 911 Communications Center received several 911 calls reporting a house that was on fire. Everyone inside evacuated just prior to the fire department’s arrival.
First arriving units found a medium size, one-story, single-family residence with heavy smoke and fire coming from the attached garage. Fire crews started an aggressive fire attack, ventilation and a search/rescue of the entire structure.
The fire was brought under control at 3:54 a.m.
One resident sustained burn injuries and was transported to St Mary’s Hospital. Unfortunately, a family pet was lost in the fire. The residents of the home are now being assisted by the American Red Cross.
There was extensive damage to the garage and significant smoke damage throughout the home. The fire is currently under investigation.
The City of Brookfield Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Town of Brookfield, Pewaukee, Elm Grove, New Berlin, Menomonee Falls and City of Waukesha, West Allis, and Tess Corners fire departments, along with Elm Grove EMS and the American Red Cross.
“Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level. Smoke alarms should be connected so when one sounds, they all sound. Most homes do not have this level of protection. Roughly three out of five fire deaths happen in homes with no smoke alarms or no working smoke alarms,” the fire department said.