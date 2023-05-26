Elmbrook Humane Society Snowflakes are beautiful, eye-catching, and unique in their own way. This is Snowflake, and just like her name would indicate she is a uniquely beautiful girl! She is super sweet and loving, and is patiently waiting for her forever home to come and take her with them!
If you are looking for an adorable, sweet gal to call your very own, apply on our website today.
The mission of the Elmbrook Humane Society is to provide shelter for homeless animals, promote the human-animal bond, and prevent animal cruelty and neglect. The Elmbrook Humane Society is the only “no kill” animal shelter in Waukesha County, serving the community since 1964. The EBHS is located at 20950 Enterprise Drive in Brookfield, and is open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for viewing adoptable animals. Call 262-782-9261 or visit www.ebhs.org for more information about the EBHS and to see all of our adoptable companion animals look under the “adopt” tab.