I’m Mariah and I’m looking for my forever family! I am one sweet lady who loves attention. I have a nice, mighty purr that you could hear across the way. I’ll rub against you and meet you at the door. If you need a very sweet lady in your life, fill out an application today!
The mission of the Elmbrook Humane Society is to provide shelter for homeless animals, promote the human-animal bond, and prevent animal cruelty and neglect. The Elmbrook Humane Society is the only “no kill” animal shelter in Waukesha County, serving the community since 1964. The EBHS is located at 20950 Enterprise Drive in Brookfield, and is open 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for viewing adoptable animals. Call 262-782-9261 or visit www.ebhs.org for more information about the EBHS and to see all of our adoptable companion animals look under the “adopt” tab.