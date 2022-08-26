PEWAUKEE – The public beach on Pewaukee Lake closed on Tuesday due to an E. coli reading coming back outside of the acceptable range making the water not safe to be ingested or swam in, according to Nick Phalin, Pewaukee Parks and Recreation director.
Testing for E. coli is done every week throughout the county. According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Escherichia coli (E. coli) is a bacterium commonly found in natural bodies of water. The strain being tested for at coastal beaches in itself poses a low probability of making swimmers ill. Instead, the bacteria serve as an indicator of the possible presence of other health risks in the water like bacteria, viruses and other organisms.
A red "closed" sign has been posted because the E. coli counts exceeded 1,000 units per 100 mL of water, and the water will be retested daily until the counts reach a safe level for the beach to be reopened, according to the Parks and Recreation Department.
“You need 24 hours once your sample is submitted to get your results back,” said Phalin. “We had tested Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of this week. We will be doing another test on Monday with new results on Tuesday.”
If those results come back in a safer range then the beach will reopen.
More information regarding E. coli can be found at the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website.