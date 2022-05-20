PEWAUKEE — Pewaukee Beach will be ”swim at your own risk” this summer due to a lack of lifeguard applicants.
City of Pewaukee Parks & Recreation Director Nick Phalin said very few people have applied and estimated maybe a handful sent in applications.
“One of those staff members was returning but we did not have enough applicants who could staff the beach to the level we need. Plus the applicants had extreme limitations with us not being able to come to any schedule available that would make us comfortable for the beach,” Phalin said.
He spoke during Tuesday’s Pewaukee Village Board meeting.
Phalin said there are extreme difficulties in finding seasonal staff for both the village of Pewaukee and city. They hire parks maintenance workers, summer camp counselors, sports instructors, and lifeguards.
'We have had challenges for a few years but were always able to get to our goal and provide the level of service we expect to provide,' he said.
Phalin thinks the shortage is due to other other employment opportunities or the workplace and job market changing.
“Being a lifeguard is not an easy job. You are in the sun for hours on end and there is a large responsibility there,” he said.
Park and Rec is looking for an employee to work ideally from Memorial Day weekend until mid-August. In August the beach normally transitions to swim at your risk due to many lifeguards going back to school.
Pay is based on experience, but between $13-$15 per hour. Pewaukee had one of the higher paying lifeguard positions in Waukesha County, according to Phalin.
In a 10-week seasonal employment, there were many staff members who were available only five weeks or just a couple of days. Some staff members had issues with lack of transportation, which made making a schedule difficult.
Just for Pewaukee Beach, eight lifeguards are needed for the summer.
Lifeguards work 10 a.m.-5 p.m. with three per shift. During the shift the lifeguards rotate to give each other breaks every 20 minutes.
“For every hour they have 20 minutes off to get out of the sun or giving their eyes a break,” Phalin said.
Lifeguarding requires an employee to be constantly scanning the water. Phalin said having less than three lifeguards per shift is unsafe.
“A partially guarded beach is less safe than an unguarded beach. It creates a false sense of security for kids, families, with what they think is actually happening,” he said.
What “swim at your own risk” means is there are no staff or lifeguards on the beach to watch or scan to keep kids safe.
“We would really recommend only individuals who know how to swim or those with adults right next to them use the water,” Phalin said.
If there were a ton of applicants before Memorial Day, Phalin said he would have to wait to see what would come of it.
“If we saw a number of applicants rush in, we would want to make sure it was something that matches a schedule that we can have consistency,” he said.