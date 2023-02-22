COCONINO COUNTY, ARIZ. — A 56-year-old Pewaukee man died during an attempted day hike to the Colorado River. According to the National Park Service, on Feb. 17 an unresponsive hiker was found on the Bright Angel Trail below Havasupai Gardens.
National Park Service search and rescue personnel arrived and pronounced the man deceased. The victim is described as a 56-year-old male from Pewaukee who was attempting a day hike to the Colorado River and back.
An investigation into the incident is being conducted by the NPS in coordination with the Coconino County Medical Examiner. No additional information is available at this time.