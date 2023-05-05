PEWAUKEE – Pewaukee police and the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department sent out a Public Safety Alert Thursday night while searching for a subject in the area of Pewaukee Lake.
“A subject contacted the Waukesha Communications Center indicating he wanted to harm himself,” said Pewaukee Police Chief Timothy Heier, adding that the call came in at 7:55 p.m.
Officers located the subject’s parked car and were aware he was on foot in the area and possibly armed with a knife, according to Heier.
“With assistance of neighboring law enforcement partners, he was located and referred for mental health services,” said Heier adding that it was resolved prior to 11 p.m.