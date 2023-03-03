PEWAUKEE — The Pewaukee Woman’s Club is currently inviting applicants for two scholarships.
The Pewaukee Woman’s Club Scholarship is annually awarded to a graduating high school student or adult student who has been actively involved in community service and resides in the village or City of Pewaukee.
To apply for the Pewaukee Woman’s Club Scholarship, visit “Pewaukee Womans Club,” then scroll down to “Scholarships” on the right side.
The Rolling Hills District Scholarships are awarded each year by GFWC-WI Rolling Hills District. Wisconsin graduating high school students and adult students who are pursuing a career in health care or a wellness related field are eligible for this scholarship. The recipients of these scholarships will be notified in April.
To apply for the Rolling Hills District Scholarships, visit “GFWC/Wisconsin/ Scholarships,” then scroll down to “Rolling Hills.” The applications must be mailed as indicated by March 14.