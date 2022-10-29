HARTLAND — Seven days after an apartment building fire on Mansfield Court revealed six bodies and displaced three families, dozens of Hartland residents hugged, cried, sang and prayed for those affected by the tragedy and for healing the community.
A candlelight vigil was held Friday night in Nixon Park, organized by the village of Hartland with St. Charles Catholic Church and Our Savior's Evangelical Lutheran Church, two Hartland churches.
“Sorry if I'm a little shaky, but it is moving to see so many people come out,” Village President Jeff Pfannerstill said at the beginning of the vigil. “We gather here tonight as one Hartland, as one group to pray for healing, peace, continued support and to show our compassion and to strengthen our faith and our hope during this time of such tragedy.”
This was the second vigil for those impacted by the fire as residents put together an impromptu vigil last week, which expressed the same tone of support during a tragic time.
Pfannerstill and leaders of the two churches led the vigil, which included readings, prayers, reflections and hymns accompanied by a pianist and guitarist.
“Our brothers and sisters were suddenly and violently taken from us. Come swiftly to their aid, have mercy on them and comfort their families and friends,” said the Rev. Ken Omernick of St. Charles Catholic Church in a prayer.
Throughout the vigil, some people in the crowd broke down in tears and hugged those around them.
“It's just heart-wrenching to hear all the people crying and the little children crying. It just rips your heart apart,” Village Trustee Ann Wallschlager said. “People go through their daily lives just doing things, your normal routine, and you come to something like this and you realize what's really important.”
The attendees were led in prayer for various groups in the community, singing “give us your peace, oh God; give us your peace, your peace” between each prayer. They prayed for those displaced by the fire, the first responders, the community of Hartland and those struggling with mental illness, as well as for peace in the community and the world. The prayer concluded with a moment of silence for all impacted by violence.
The six dead, four of whom were children, were all found with a single gunshot wound with the adult male's wound self-inflicted, Hartland police reported Monday.
“I was born and raised here in Hartland, and Hartland has always come together in good and bad. I don't recall ever having anything as devastating as this that affected so many people. Ever. And I was raised by a cop,” Wallschlager said.
Those who organized the vigil and those who attended it said they were moved by the turnout and support from the community, especially given an Arrowhead playoff football game Friday night.
Teenagers made up a notable portion of the crowd, some with faces painted for the football game. One of the children who died was 14-year-old Arrowhead High School freshman Natalie Kleemeier. The Arrowhead School District described her as being quiet, caring and funny.
The village is accepting donations of gift cards or money to be split three ways for the families displaced. Pfannerstill said other items can be given to a local food pantry or charity, but to check with the village first to see if the items can be donated directly.
“I think it's great for the people that did survive the fire, for them to see the love and support from this community,” Pfannerstill said “We've been supporting them financially, but for them to really see and feel emotionally the power behind those of us in this community having their backs, that they can get lifted up, they're not gonna fall.”
Despite the tragedy, the village is looking for ways to help the community begin healing, speakers at the vigil said.
Pfannerstill said that this December he plans on taking a ride to Watertown on the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train with a boy who lived in the apartment building and helped his siblings escape.
“I have four kids, so obviously it hits me. There's the loss of children and the loss of children plus adults, that's devastating to lose six in one shot,” he said. “There's an investigation going on, so to have all of that wrapped into one is just not something we deal with on a regular basis.
“It pulls you in a lot of different directions.”