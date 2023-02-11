WAUKESHA COUNTY — Pickleball has become the fastest-growing sport in the nation over the last several years, growing nearly 40% between 2019 and 2021, with an equally “dramatic and exponential” increase in participation locally, as one player said.
Dozens of pickleball courts have been popping up in public parks and in private developments in recent years, with more in the planning process, but even this hasn’t been enough to meet the growing demand.
“It’s not the sport that does it, it’s just kind of the whole social network,” said Jim Meyer, board president of Lake Country Pickleball.
Pickleball is a combination of badminton, tennis and ping-pong. Players hit a whiffle ball using a paddle over a net that is about two inches shorter than a tennis net. The sport can be played in singles or doubles.
The sport was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, off the coast from Seattle, by three dads trying to entertain their children, according to USA Pickleball, the national governing body for the sport. It grew slowly over the last 57 years, but gained traction over the last four.
Lake Country Pickleball formed two years ago out of an informal group of around 100 people.
“There was a growing casual group of people who wanted to play pickleball and it was kind of managed casually and people pitched in five or so bucks for balls,” Meyer said.
The now-official club has grown to 550 members.
There are over 4.8 million pickleball players, sometimes called picklers, in the United States, according to a 2022 Sports and Fitness Industry Association report, growing 39.3% between 2019 and 2021, making it the fastest-growing sport in the nation, the same report says.
“The entire industry saw 2022 as an unprecedented year of growth for our sport,” USA Pickleball CEO Stu Upson said.
Cross-generational appeal
Half of all people who played pickleball more than eight times a year were 55 and older in 2021, according to the USA Pickleball Association. However, the fastest-growing segment of new players are those under 24 years old.
Meyer said Lake Country Pickleball has been developing programs with local schools to get more teenagers into the sport.
With a smaller court and lighter ball than tennis, pickleball can be easier on the body, according to Meyer. Lake Country Pickleball has members who are in their 80s.
“They’re still hobbling around and competitive — they’ll kick your butt,” Meyer said.
Pickleball is easy to learn, which draws people to the sport, but difficult to master, which keeps them playing, according to Meyer.
“My own experience was like that,” he said. “Day one you’ll be fumbling around. Day 10 you’ll have a reasonable set of skills. By the end of my first summer I was in the championship game in the intermediate bracket.”
Demand for courts
With the increase in pickleball interest comes a demand for the space to play, pushing some local municipalities to build pickleball courts and incorporating the sport into their plans for the future.
In Waukesha, there are currently 24 pickleball courts in parks throughout the city such as in Banting Park and Buchner Park, which opened the courts this past summer. Residents had been requesting these in public information meetings about park development, according to Mona Bauer with the Waukesha Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department. In Oconomowoc, the city went from four pickleball courts painted onto tennis courts, which wasn’t enough, so the city increased that to six.
“And then that wasn’t enough, so (Lake Country Pickleball) fundraised $400,000 and last year we constructed a new 10-court pickleball complex,” said Craig Hoeppner, director of the Oconomowoc Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department.
Now, the city has set aside space for an additional 10 courts next to the complex in Northeast Regional Park for future construction when funds are available, Hoeppner said.
Similarly, pickleball courts are in the planning process in Hartland’s Nixon Park and are included in plans for a new subdivision in the Town of Delafield.
“New courts are opening up constantly. Every community is looking to serve the pickleball community,” Meyer said.