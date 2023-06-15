WAUKESHA — A pilot and his 8-year-old grandson were killed on Wednesday after a small plane they were in crashed shortly after takeoff in southern Wisconsin, authorities said Thursday.
A Giveinkind.com post was created to support the family through the provision of meals, gift cards and greeting cards. A neighbor said in the post and confirmed to The Freeman that the boy was a Waukesha resident. It is not confirmed where the grandfather lived.
Authorities on Wednesday said at least one person was killed in the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the second death Thursday. The victims’ identities haven’t been released.
The plane had taken off Wednesday from Watertown Municipal Airport, about four miles from the crash site. It crashed around 9 a.m. at Brandt Quirk Park in Watertown, a city in Dodge and Jefferson counties about 48 miles northwest of Milwaukee.
The National Transportation Safety Board said in a tweet that it was investigating the crash of a propeller-driven Mooney M20R aircraft near Watertown.
Television helicopter footage from the scene showed apparent aircraft debris spread across a field and in an adjacent wooded area.
The crash caused fires that were quickly extinguished by first responders.
Contributing: The Associated Press