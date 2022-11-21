WAUKESHA — What started out as a normal flight from New Orleans to Wisconsin turned into a harrowing experience for a pilot, co-pilot, courier and 53 dogs.
Thanks to the quick response form the pilots, lives were saved on Nov. 15.
No life-threatening injuries were sustained on the flight. All the animals were triaged at HAWS by staff veterinarians and are being monitored for any health issues.
The Freeman obtained a copy of the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department incident report from the day of the crash.
On Nov. 15 Lake Country Fire & Rescue and the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department responded to Western Lakes Golf Club, W287-N1963 Oakton Road, after the aircraft carrying 53 dogs and three people made a crash landing on the course.
Pilot Raymond Pruitt told authorities he took off from Lakefront Airport in New Orleans with his first officer Kuhurram Hassain and courier Erin Robbins. They were transporting over 50 dogs. Pruitt, in his statement, said that the preflight check, takeoff and trip were all normal. During the approach to Waukesha County Airport the plane began to turn to the right.
“Raymond (Pruitt) and Kuhurram (Hussain) decided to disengage the auto pilot to correct the problem. The plane continued to turn to the right. Raymond added full power and attempted to pull up. The engines didn’t respond as Raymond expected. Raymond noted that when they broke to clouds they were staring at the ground. Raymond made sure everyone was ok and they exited the plane,” the report said.
Pruitt told authorities the plane is an SA22 AT Metro Liner built in 1985. There was 300 gallons of fuel on touchdown.
“There would have been more if the wings were still attached due to fuel being stored in the wings,” the report said.
