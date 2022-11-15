PEWAUKEE — A downed airplane was reported on the Western Lakes Golf Course earlier this morning, according to Lake Country Fire and Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Matthew Haerter.
Lake Country Fire and Rescue and the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department were dispatched to the scene at 9:04 a.m.
When public safety officers arrived, they discovered the plane had belly landed and went through some trees on the way to the ground.
According to officials, it was a catastrophic landing as the trees tore the wings off of the aircraft.
Three adults onboard were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The aircraft was inbound from southern states with 56 dogs onboard. Some dogs were injured as a result of the crash and have been transported to a local humane shelter.
The crash caused a significant fuel spill because the wings were torn off. Officials estimate approximately 300 gallons of jet fuel went into the ground and a nearby marsh along with parts of the airplane. The Department of Natural Resources are being called to the scene to mitigate any environmental effects from the crash.
