WEDNESDAY
9:45 a.m. — A person in the 300 block of South East Avenue reported $3,000 in cash and a credit card taken from a vehicle overnight.
11:20 a.m. — A caller reported a suspicious group of four people with a poodle who had been roaming the shopping center parking lot in the 2100 block of East Moreland Boulevard for the past few hours.
12:59 p.m. — Shoplifters were reported in the 2100 block of East Moreland Boulevard.
5:05 p.m. — A two-vehicle accident that resulted in injuries was reported at East Broadway and North Porter Avenue.
7:30 p.m. — A resident in the 1800 block of Cardinal Drive reported two men who were arguing and thought they might get into a physical fight. They were involved in a heated argument over the sale of a vehicle.