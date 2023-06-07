MONDAY
9:01 a.m. — A woman was reportedly chasing a man with a gun at West Main Street and North Barstow Street, but police were not able to locate anyone.
10:15 a.m. — An accident with injuries was reported at Arcadian Avenue and Oakland Avenue.
12:03 p.m. — An enclosed trailer was stolen from a parking lot in the 2300 block of Badger Drive. He thought he had a lock on the trailer. A nearby video camera caught the incident, and a suspect vehicle was identified.
3:16 p.m. — Juveniles were reportedly shooting at geese with pellet guns in the area of Corrina Boulevard and North Barstow Street. No one was located.
8:16 p.m. — Teenagers or college-aged individuals were racing through a parking lot in the 1200 block of West Sunset Drive, which is an ongoing issue. A few days earlier they had been doing burnouts and racing. Police officers observed a large number of vehicles in the lot, but there were no issues while they were there.
10:05 p.m. — The caller said her 20year-old son met someone who lives on The Strand and they “catfished him,” which is when someone pretends to be someone else to lure them into a scam. When the caller’s son got to the address on The Strand, they pulled out a gun and robbed him. A person was taken into police custody.
TUESDAY
12:18 a.m. — A man was making “sexual noises” and getting close to customers in a store in the 200 block of East Sunset Drive. He was gone upon police arrival.