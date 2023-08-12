Waukesha Police Department
THURSDAY
7:02 a.m. — A two-vehicle accident resulted in injuries at South Prairie Avenue and Philip Drive.
8:47 a.m. — A Park and Rec employee reported that a known man exposed himself and urinated on the gazebo by the state building in the 1200 block of White Rock Avenue.
2 p.m. — A man had a small Weber grill going in the street in the 300 block of East Main Street. He then moved it to the yard. The responding police officer reported the tree lawn was littered with a trailer, metal shelving and wood. He was advised that has to be off city property.
5:27 p.m. — Three children that were only wearing diapers that were full of feces were on the playground equipment in Frame Park, 701 E. Moreland Blvd., and there was feces everywhere. The responding police officer said the children were running around in their diapers but the children and the playground equipment was all clean.
FRIDAY 2:46 a.m. — A driver was taken into custody during a traffic stop for driving while under the influence in the 1700 block of Pewaukee Road.