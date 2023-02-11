WAUKESHA — For Waukesha Police Specialist Sunny Schneider, her role in the new Crisis Response Unit is somewhat personal.
Schneider, a veteran of armed service who served in Iraq, said her late father, also a veteran, dealt with mental health issues during his life.
“My dad passed in 2018 and I became a police officer in 2019 and that’s been kind of my motivation and affection for the job, has been losing Dad and try to make a difference in that way,” she said. “I am a newer police officer. I recognized right away, wow, we’re doing a lot of mental health calls for people and it only seems to be increasing.
“The reason I enjoy doing police work is to help people with mental health.”
Schneider and her partner Jason Fink researched ways to address a growing need, and with the approval of command staff, the Crisis Response Unit was born. Following a 25% increase in mental-health related calls from 2021 to 2022, the CRU hit the streets last month.
The Police Department has an officer work side-byside with a clinician with the county Department of Health and Human Services and respond to mental health-related matters. The goal of CRU is to provide a faster response of a mental health professional, reduce the time law enforcement spends on mental healthrelated calls for service, and identify people needing mental health services when they come to the attention of law enforcement, the WPD said in a Facebook post announcing the unit.
“By partnering together we’re offering better service to the community. We have a response team getting out there quicker and getting resources to people,” said Lt. Joe Hendricks. “Our main goal is to get people resources and help, and reduce the need for police services.”
Schneider said having her co-responder on CRU, Anna Diaz, with her on calls is “pretty slick,” as it cuts down on the need to wait for crisis responders. Schneider works in a police uniform while Diaz, a licensed counselor, works in civilian clothes and a protective vest. “We already have her with us, and we address all sorts of issues from relaying resources to people, from chaptering people who need it (detaining them under chapters of state law), so it’s been going really well. ...
'It really helps us connect and build rapport faster and get these folks better resources on a smaller level call before it becomes a fullblown, actively suicidal (situation) or anything like that,” Schneider said.
Hendricks said the program began intermittently in January, and the CRU unit already was dispatched to 24 calls for service relating to mental health calls, welfare checks, overdoses and suicidal persons.
Examples elsewhere
Schneider said there are models at work around the nation and the state, including in the Wausau area and a similar program under way in Milwaukee for about 10 years. She added the county HHS began working with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department on a similar program about 18 months ago.
Jennifer Wrucke, crisis intervention services coordinator for the county HHS, said that program was instructive.
“What we could see from that experience, just getting the crisis worker more ingrained in law enforcement in real time helped us see how many times law enforcement was being called to what really was a mental health matter. I think that’s where we’ve seen this intersection of mental health and criminal justice needing a lot more attention and looking for innovative ways to do things with more efficiency and to have the right set of eyes or right training to really determine on scene what is happening,” she said. “Behaviors might look criminal in nature but we know it’s likely because of untreated mental health issues. We’re looking to intervene on situations that might otherwise lead to an arrest, a jail visit, when really what we’re looking at is a person who needs mental health assistance.”
Wrucke added if responders find a person may be mentally ill but not dangerous enough to detain under a commitment, a clinician may be able to refer that person to other crisis clinicians available where they can do some personal followup and direct that person to the right resources, reducing the amount of police time needed in such matters.
“We just by nature know when mental health crises occur police are often the first responder. Arriving on scene first to a person who could be suicidal or severely depressed or with other mental health symptoms and having the crisis clinician with them on scene, it’s a better experience for a person in crisis as well,” she said.
Anna Diaz, the clinical therapist for the crisis team, is an HHS employee, a licensed professional counselor trained thoroughly in crises, suicide risk and safety risk assessment with great experience working with law enforcement in mental health matters. She said American Rescue Plan Act dollars are funding the project through 2026 and planning is underway to see it continue after that.
“There is certainly a number of personal stories in which we averted jail from people with mental crises,” she said. “We know this model works.”
Schneider said the unit may not work solely on crisis situations, and will be able to reach out to people to follow up with them and already have had individuals contact them to keep them apprised of their status.
“There’s a lot of different ways we can touch the community, which is rewarding and good,” she said. “This is absolutely a project from the heart for me. I have poured a lot of energy and love into this and I cannot wait for Anna and I to get more involved in the community and have some positive change.”