The Waukesha Police Department is on the scene at Lawrence School, 3011 Saylesville Rd., Waukesha, after allegations of child abuse have shut down the daycare center Wednesday.

Lawrence School, 3011 Saylesville Rd., Waukesha

WAUKESHA — The City of Waukesha is conducting a criminal investigation surrounding an allegation of child abuse at Lawrence School, 3011 Saylesville Rd., Waukesha.

The daycare center, which cares for children ages six weeks to 12 years old and is located near Waukesha West High School, was closed Wednesday morning after children were dropped off.

According to Dan Baumann, Waukesha Police Department captain, the children attending the center are all safe at this time. The reunification process has taken longer than initially expected because of the age of the student population.

At noon on Wednesday, dozens of parents were at Lawrence School waiting to pick up their children.

Parents of children who receive care from Lawrence School, 3011 Saylesville Rd., Waukesha, stand in a line waiting to pick up their children on Wednesday.

Baumann said the safety of the children is the police department’s number one focus. Meanwhile, the police and the School District of Waukesha are investigating the allegations. 

Lawrence School is also one of several privately-owned daycare centers in Waukesha that offers morning and afternoon 4K classes through the School District of Waukesha.

This is a breaking news story that we will update as more information becomes available.