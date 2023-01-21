WAUKESHA — About a year’s worth of Waukesha police squad car videos were lost due to an error in the backup process, but a department spokesman said data recovery efforts are ongoing and some videos were recovered and provided to requesters.
A memo from Waukesha Information Technology Director Christ Pofahl described a “catastrophic failure in one of our systems.” He said while a systems
engineer was working on a Dell storage area network to create a backup data center at the Police Department, the disk volume that holds the squad Mobile Audio Video Recording System, or MAVRS, was lost.
The engineer took a computer snapshot of the data as a fallback, but “While scheduling the snapshot a ‘pop-up’ warning notification popped up on the screen, the warning was a disk provisioning warning, which meant there would not be enough space on the disk space to create the snapshot, so the engineer highlighted an older snapshot, and selected delete from the menu, instead of deleting the snapshot, the system deleted the entire volume,” Pofahl’s memo said. “Efforts are ongoing to use digital forensics tools to recover data as well as search the old SAN. However, at this time the MAVRS video from June 30th, 2021 through June 30th 2022 has been lost.”
Pofahl did not return a telephone message Friday.
Waukesha Police Capt. Dan Baumann said state law mandates that such data be kept for at least 121 days. Unless things are marked as evidence, they fall off the system at that point — common for a situation where, for example, a police officer leaves his car to remove a traffic cone, and his emergency lights trigger a video recording, which is stored for that time unless requested. He said the information technology department is the system administrator, not the police, and what happened here is not a matter of intent or an attempt to cover anything up, calling it a “natural human mistake.”
“This was a human error. A person owned it. They acknowledged it right away, the city acknowledged it right away. ... We pushed this memo to everybody needed to have eyes on it. There was nothing hidden,” he said. “When we were notified of this error we were very transparent. We notified those involved and acknowledged it and did everything and are continuing to do everything we can to recover the data from that server. ... There was no lack of sharing of information or acknowledging from the IT Department about what happened... We correct what we can correct and ... continue to do our job.”
Baumann said since the event, the city has been able to recover some of the lost data, with some help from outside entities and consultants, and provide it to those who asked, and that process is ongoing.
He added that the loss of video data is not necessarily fatal to a court case. Other parts of the process of building probable cause such as officer reports and observations, victim or witness testimony, blood evidence, toxicology reports — all those remain, with the video a piece of the overall evidence.
But that piece of evidence can be very helpful, even determinative in cases, said Paul Bucher, former district attorney now defense attorney. He said primarily in drunk driving cases, but others like resisting or battery to police officers, video data “is not necessarily a case-breaker” but can be extremely helpful in determining how a case proceeds.
“The video, however, doesn’t lie and that is very helpful in primarily driving offenses and so the destruction of that as you can imagine is a problem for both the defense bar and prosecution also. It can seal the fate of a case for the government or it can give the defense a little bit of a string to pull on. I am not saying it could lead to unraveling a case but it’s just a tool defense and prosecution had during that 1year period that would have been helpful.”
Bucher said he’s had about 10 to 12 cases involving lost video, and hasn’t had it retrieved in any. He pointed to one case where the video may have helped to determine whether a stop that led to a drunkendriving arrest was justified. The offender was stopped for a taillight being out, days after his car passed a safety check during an oil change, and was arrested for OWI. In the police car, his client said, he could see his taillight was on.
Bucher said he filed a motion challenging the stop based on his client’s insistence the taillight was not out.
“We may lose, we may win, I don’t know. But certainly the MAVRS video would have sealed the case one way or the other. If the light is on, we win. If the light is off we lose. In either event it’s determinative. Now we’re gonna spend a lot of money and court time over this issue where it could have been resolved.”
But he emphasized he was not criticizing the PD.
“I think the Waukesha Police Department was great. There was no bad faith here,” he said. “They’ve been very transparent. I don’t want anybody thinking the cops are hiding something because they are not. Mistakes happen... None of this should be taken as throwing dirt or pointing a finger at the Waukesha PD. This is not their fault. But it happened on their watch.”