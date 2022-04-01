Ponto seeking fourth term as Brookfield mayor; Marcello challenging him

BROOKFIELD — An incumbent mayor and alderman are facing off this spring in Brookfield as the city’s top elected position is up for grabs.
Steve Ponto, who is wrapping up his third consecutive term as mayor, is vying for another four-year stint. Alderman David Marcello is challenging him.
The Freeman asked Marcello and Ponto about their decision to run for the city’s top elected position and what they viewed as important issues in the city. Their responses are below:
Why are you running for mayor this spring?
Marcello: I am concerned about the negative effects of the mayor’s high-density rental housing plan and increased taxes. In 2021, the current mayor insisted that state limits on property tax increases be removed. Piece by piece his urbanization plan has been advanced for our suburb without public input and knowledge.
Ponto: The three terms I have served as mayor have been a particularly good period for Brookfield. The city has added more than $1 billion of quality new construction to its tax base and has added many amenities (e.g. parks, trails, Conference Center, LifeTime Fitness). I want to continue leading and helping to ensure Brookfield remains the “community of choice.”
What qualities do you think you would bring to the city of Brookfield as mayor in the coming years?
Marcello: I promise to champion and support the values of our local ownership community. I will serve residents by backing our police, keeping property taxes low and stable and adding local amenities residents desire. Most importantly, I will bring residents back into the decision-making process.
Ponto: Being a reasonable, fair decision-maker has helped me develop a broad base of citizen and city staff support. I know this job. I have extensive private sector experience as a corporate attorney. I have served as a Brookfield alderman for 12 years and now as mayor for 12 years. As mayor, I have worked effectively with the Common Council and the department heads.
In your opinion, what are some of the important issues facing the city of Brookfield?
Marcello: As mayor, I will work to resolve these key issues which are facing Brookfield: urbanization vs. suburbanization, crime spreading from neighboring communities, rising property taxes, lack of local businesses and restaurants, overdevelopment (including attempting to develop Braden Preserve) and leadership which ignores residents, rather than engaging and communicating with them.
Ponto: Brookfield is running out of undeveloped space, so quality redevelopment will be important. The redevelopment of the north end of Brookfield Square mall will be a particular challenge and will likely include office buildings. We also need to provide our residents with quality public safety by fully staffing and equipping our excellent police and fire departments.
