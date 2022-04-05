BROOKFIELD — Incumbent Mayor Steve Ponto is entering a fourth consecutive term as Brookfield’s top elected official after receiving support from nearly six in 10 voters in Tuesday’s election.
David Marcello, a former Brookfield alderman and current realtor, challenged Ponto in this spring’s mayoral race.
Ponto, 74, has been involved in local politics since 1998. He began his first four-year term as Brookfield’s mayor in 2010. In the preceding 12 years, he was an alderman.
This election season, Ponto pinpointed development as a key issue in the city.
“Brookfield is running out of undeveloped space, so quality redevelopment will be important,” Ponto said when asked by The Freeman about his campaign platform.
“The redevelopment of the north end of Brookfield Square mall will be a particular challenge and will likely include office buildings,” Ponto said. “We also need to provide our residents with quality public safety by fully staffing and equipping our excellent police and fire departments.”
Ponto, who has lived in Brookfield for 32 years, has also worked professionally as a corporate attorney. Results from Tuesday’s general election are unofficial until canvassed.