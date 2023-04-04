John Meiners

MUKWONAGO —Incumbent John Meiners will get the chance to continue representing Mukwonago’s residents on the Village Board after Tuesday’s election.

He received 35% of the total votes cast, or 1,141.

With the most votes was challenger Dale Porter, who earned 43.3% of the votes cast, or 1,412.

Not receiving enough votes to earn a spot on the board was James Pauer who received 677 votes, or 20.8%. There were also 30 write-in votes.

Votes are unofficial until canvassed.

Votes# of votes% of votes
Dale Porter43841%
John Meiners38135.6%
James Pauer23922.4%
Write-ins111%
Total Votes1,069 
   

1 of 1 units reported (100%)

For more April 4, 2023 statewide general election results, click here.