MUKWONAGO —Incumbent John Meiners will get the chance to continue representing Mukwonago’s residents on the Village Board after Tuesday’s election.
He received 35% of the total votes cast, or 1,141.
With the most votes was challenger Dale Porter, who earned 43.3% of the votes cast, or 1,412.
Not receiving enough votes to earn a spot on the board was James Pauer who received 677 votes, or 20.8%. There were also 30 write-in votes.
Votes are unofficial until canvassed.
|Votes
|# of votes
|% of votes
|Dale Porter
|438
|41%
|John Meiners
|381
|35.6%
|James Pauer
|239
|22.4%
|Write-ins
|11
|1%
|Total Votes
|1,069
1 of 1 units reported (100%)
