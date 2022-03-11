WAUKESHA — Anyone entering City Hall can now view portraits of Tamara Durand, 52; Wilhelm Hospel, 81; Jane Kulich, 52; LeAnna Owen, 71; Virginia Sorenson, 79; and Jackson Sparks, 8.
Those portraits were presented by Pewaukee artist Joanne Bowring to the Parade Memorial Commission on Tuesday — a pleasant surprise to the many commissioners and city officials in attendance.
The Parade Memorial Commission is working to create and orchestrate a permanent memorial in remembrance of the many injured and killed in the Nov. 21 Waukesha Christmas Parade. The portraits honor the six lives lost as a result of the attack.
Not the first series
This isn’t the first time Bowring has painted the portraits of victims of violent acts that have received national media coverage.
Bowring’s first portrait project similar to the Waukesha Christmas Parade project was of approximately 20 local Iraq War soldiers. At that time, Bowring said she received letters and calls from families appreciative of the coverage.
She later went on to paint the portraits of the 20 Sandy Hook 2012 shooting victims and the 49 Orlando night club 2016 shooting victims.
Bowring said what drives her to create her art is her faith. In addition, Bowring said she has a lot of empathy for others, and painting is a way for her to “get it out” and “put it on paper.”
“My mother always said to me ‘Don’t waste your gift. If you waste that gift, you’re doing yourself a big disservice.’ I always think of that. Keep moving forward. Use your gift,” she said.
Throughout COVID-19, Bowring painted portraits of friends and their pets from social media posts. She then mailed the portraits to her friends to help them feel less alone.
Bowring continues to ponder ways she can help the world with her art.
“I’m behind on any of the stuff that I thought I would sell at an art fair. Now I’m thinking everything that I have — I have at least 25 pieces — I think I’m going to just give the money to Ukraine,” she said.
Waukesha
The portraits of the parade victims are created from photo references. Bowring used mixed mediums for the portraits, including acrylic paint, water color and colored pencil.
Bowring said she worked to make the six portraits as beautiful as possible. What helped her complete this project was the spirit of the six victims as a group, she said, as she felt they guided her through the process.
“The little boy in his baseball uniform ... he had so many things he wanted to do. He really did. My grandchildren are that age. If someone said ‘Grandma, we’re going to walk in the parade, come and see me.’ I would have been there,” she said.
Bowring said she was not at the parade, but she knows at least a half a dozen people that saw what had happened. She knows that everyone who was at the parade “are still processing” what unfolded.
Ultimately, Bowring said she hopes the portraits give viewers a sense of piece, while honoring the victims.
“Never forget. Here they are. And the six of them hung together. It’s easy to forget what they looked like, who they were. I don’t want that to happen,” she said.
Bowring plans to attend the next Waukesha Christmas Parade, and the next one and the next one to show her support. In addition, any family member of the victims interested in receiving their own copy of a portrait can contact Bowring and she will provide them with a copy.
City Hall
The portraits are in Waukesha City Hall, 201 Delafield St., across from the Clerk’s Office. Mayor Shawn Reilly said he asked to have the art put up quickly so it is available for the public to view. The artwork and Bowring are more examples of how wonderful the community is, despite tragedy, he said. The members of the commission were truly touched by the gift and by what Bowring captured in the faces she drew, he said.
“A lot of members of the commission looked at the portraits at the end of the meeting,” he said. “They just loved them. They thought they were wonderful and very well done. I think most of the people on the commission are people that lost someone or were even injured themselves and they were all really touched by it.”
Reilly said he’s uncertain where the portraits may be located in the future, but that decision won’t be up to him. They might be moved or even be incorporated in the permanent memorial, depending on what the Parade Memorial Commission decides.
For the latest news on the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, click here.