WAUKESHA — On Tuesday night, family and friends gathered for a ride to the site where Justin Roeschen was severely injured in a motorcycle accident last week.
The ride started at the Farm and Fleet in Waukesha and headed towards the crash site near Lowell Elementary School.
Following the ride, a prayer vigil was also held to pray for Roeschen’s recovery and help support his four children and fiancee. Many motorcyclists, cars and trucks were on the ride and around 100 people came to support the family.
At this time not much is known of Roeschen’s injuries except that he is still in critical condition.