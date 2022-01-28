WAUKESHA — About one month after the memorial for the victims of the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy at Veterans Park was decommissioned, the Waukesha County Historical Society is continuing to preserve and conserve the items left behind.
Bonnie Byrd, executive director of the historical society and museum, said the many items collected from Veterans Park are now in stable condition.
However, she said the historical society’s task is now to begin the lengthy process of inventorying the items, determining the next steps for items that need additional conservation efforts and cataloging the items.
She said at some point those items will need to be removed for further conservation and cleaning, too.
Byrd also noted the many men’s overcoats, sweaters and socks that were placed at the memorial were donated to service agencies in the area.
She said the historical society consulted with the city and determined that those items were left at Veterans Park because the community intended for them to be used.
“We felt that was the best way to honor the community’s intent,” Byrd said.
For the most up-to-date information about the Waukesha County Historical Society and Museum, visit www.waukeshacountymuseum.org.
She also said it’s far too early in the process to say when all the items will be completely preserved and when or how they will be exhibited.
“Exhibition isn’t even on our mind right now,” Byrd said.
She did note, though, that the Christmas tree taken from the park, as well as the six crosses that were placed at Veterans Park, are currently on display in the entrance of the museum, 101 W. Main St.
For the latest news on the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, click here.