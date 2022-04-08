DELAFIELD — Challenger Paul Price replaces incumbent Phil Kasun after a tiebreaking lot draw decided the city’s District 6 Common Council seat Thursday at City Hall.
Kasun, who attended the lot draw, said he would ask for a recount.
“I’d be silly to trust machines completely,” Kasun said immediately after the result.
Price and Kasun competed against each other in Tuesday’s election. Each man received 172 votes, precipitating the lot draw at City Hall.
There, each of their names were written on separate pieces of paper. The papers were folded and placed into a box from which Price’s name was drawn by a member of the Municipal Board of Canvassers.
Price was not present at the drawing, and Kasun said he would request a recount. He didn’t rule out running again for the aldermanic seat in the future.
Kasun described the lot draw as, “about as fair as you can make it,” but said voter turnout in the election was low overall.
“A lot of people liked what I had to say but didn’t show up” at the polls, he said.
As alderman, Price previously told The Freeman he would empower constituents’ voices when it came to city planning. The city is poised to rezone much of its territory for development, and both men said that issue was among their main concerns.
“Our neighbors want continued clear and open communication on issues before the council passes any actions,” Price told the Freeman earlier in April.
Price, who was Lake Country School Board president from 1990 through 2000, could not be reached for comment following Thursday’s lot draw.