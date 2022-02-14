WAUKESHA — A primary election will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 15. Those elections include races at the county, city and school board levels.
If you are uncertain about where to vote or what races will be on your ballot, visit myvote.wi.gov.
Here is a list of Waukesha County races.
County Board Supervisor, District 17 - vote for one
• Cory Payne
• Bob Salb
• Brian Meier
Click here to find out what Supervisory District you are in.
Subscribers: Read our preview of the race with responses from the three candidates.
Waukesha Common Council, District 11- vote for one
• Alicia Halvensleben
• Lenny Miller
• Aaron Spencer
Click here to find out what Aldermanic District you are in.
Subscribers: Read our preview of the race with responses from the three candidates.
Waukesha School Board - vote for up to three
• Greg Deets
• Sarah Harrison
• Karrie Kozlowski
• Marquell Moorer
• William Baumgart
• Mark Borowski
• Jaymz Touchstone
• Amanda Medina Roddy
Subscribers: Read our preview of the race with responses from the eight candidates.
Elmbrook School Board Area II Seat - vote for one
• Kathy Lim
• Glen Allgaier
• Daniel Medeiros
Click here to find out what board area you live in.
Subscribers: Read our preview of the race with responses from the three candidates.
Menomonee Falls School Board - vote for up to three
• Kova Brown
• Anbu Madankumar
• Chris Stueland
• Lowell William Kellogg
• Michele Divelbiss
• Nina Christensen
• Cathy Olig
• Shelley Holzman
Subscribers: Read our preview of the race with responses from the eight candidates.
East Troy School Board (vote for up to two, four move on)
• Jessica Fuchs
• Kevin Bong
• Ted Zess
• Adam Witkiewicz
• Adam Lemarr