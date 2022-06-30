WAUKESHA — Dozens of protesters marched around downtown Waukesha Wednesday afternoon protesting the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, drawing support and opposition from spectators.
Sixteen-year-old organizer Valerie Walker of Waukesha led the crowd in chants including “her body, her choice,” “get your rosaries off my ovaries” and “abort the court” as some drivers honked their car horns and held fists and thumbs-up out the window.
“We are the now, we are the future generation of this country, and we’re not going to stand for this,” said Walker, who is not affiliated with any organization, as the crowd chanted “codify Roe v. Wade” and “they won’t stop at Roe.”
The makeup of the protesters was diverse, including men, women and gender non-conforming people of all ages.
The protest, organized by Walker with support from Protect Our Rights Milwaukee, began with a rally at 1 p.m. at the corner of Main and Clinton streets followed by a march around downtown Waukesha. A group of four people from Pro-Life Wisconsin stood outside Planned Parenthood holding signs supporting the Supreme Court’s decision.
“We’re compelled by Christ to stand up for the preborn, but you don’t even need Jesus Christ to figure this one out, it’s a natural law,” said Dan Miller, state director for Pro-Life Wisconsin. “Life begins at fertilization.”
Pro-Life Wisconsin members regularly stand outside Planned Parenthood for 40 Days for Life, a worldwide movement to end abortion, but they also wanted to discourage violence in today’s protest, saying they were concerned after two Molotov cocktails were thrown into Wisconsin Family Action, an anti-abortion group in Madison.
Jen Clark with Protect Our Rights Milwaukee said that she hopes the protest inspires people to become informed about different political candidates.
Protesters said that a protest has more significance in Waukesha as an area that is comprised of and represented by many people who support the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
“There are marches in Madison and Milwaukee, but I was really encouraged to find it here in Waukesha,” said Jana Goodman, a Waukesha mother. “It is more significant because it’s harder to stand up for something when the majority are conservative; it’s meaningful. There is a presence here of pro-abortion people.”
Clark said she was compelled to help today’s protest because she thinks the government has told women they don’t have the right to their own bodies and that pro-abortion people in Waukesha might feel alone.
“Abortion was legalized in 1973 and I was a teenager,” said Nora Sale, a resident of Waukesha. “I never thought that (overturning Roe v. Wade) would happen; I always feared it would, but I thought that smarter minds would prevail.”
Protesters called for Wisconsin officials to update the state’s 1849 abortion law and make it less restrictive. Pro-Life Wisconsin also said they want to update the law to make it more restrictive.
“We would love to update it, we would love to get the exception for the life of the mother out of it and make it more robust,” Miller said.
Corey Theisen, a Waukesha resident who identifies as a progressive independent, didn’t know about the protest beforehand, but joined when he saw it.
“I’m anti-COVID vaccine, I don’t think the government should be telling people what they should do with their body,” Theisen said. “I don’t think the government should have any say in what we do with our bodies.”