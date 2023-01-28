WAUKESHA — An ordinance currently in the hands of the Ordinance & License Committee would regulate keeping chickens on residential properties within city limits. The committee discussed the proposal on Monday but chose not to take action and instead are asking for more time to hear feedback from residents. The goals of the proposed ordinance are to avoid public nuisance and other impacts on neighboring properties and control rodent infestation.
The proposed ordinance was recommended by Alderman Rick Lemke after hearing complaints about chickens from other residents. After doing some investigating he found there was currently no chicken ordinance in the city.
“There have been other complaints that have come in front of the Common Council and public comments,” Lemke said. He added there are city residents who have, for example, 20 chickens and three roosters roaming free range.
He said he worked with City Attorney Brian Running to draft the proposed ordinance, which he feels is fair. Lemke said he was willing to listen to other chicken owners and make modifications. However, he doesn’t feel 20 chickens in a city lot in Waukesha, regardless of size, is appropriate.
The proposal calls for a required permit and fee attached to it.
“The requirement of a permit serves several purposes. It allows for a review of plans and notice to the applicant of the requirements of this Section, and it allows tracking of the location of chicken-keepers in the city, which is useful for correlation with rat complaints and other issues,” the draft of the ordinance said.
The draft states no more than four chickens may be kept per parcel. Keeping roosters is prohibited. Chicken and eggs may not be sold.
“This prohibition is to avoid commercial impacts in neighborhoods, e.g., buyers coming and going. Realistically, that potential problem can be controlled by limiting the number of chickens — four chickens will produce two to four eggs per day on average, not enough to sell as a practical matter. The idea behind the ordinance is for chicken-keeping to be a hobby, not a commercial venture in residential zones,” the draft of the ordinance says.
Chicken deaths, illnesses must be reported
Chickens must be kept within a full enclosure and not be allowed to roam freely, according to the ordinance. Enclosures must not be able to be entered by rodents or predators.
Manure and soiled bedding shall be removed from the enclosure daily, and disposed of in a sealed container. The proposal said accumulation of manure leads to odor and flies, which is the leading cause of neighborhood complaints, according to the draft.
“These construction requirements are to keep chickens and their feed in the enclosure, and to keep predators and rodents out. Chicken wire will keep chickens in, but it won’t keep rats out. Rats will also easily burrow under a fence if there’s no solid surface on the other side. Rats are attracted by chicken feed, of course, but they are also attracted to eggs,” the draft said.
Running said they looked at other municipalities in Wisconsin to create a draft. He said Milwaukee and Madison’s chicken ordinances allow only four chickens to be kept. He said Waukesha is similar to those cities.
“Waukesha is a dense urban environment and not like the rest of the suburbs in Waukesha County,” he said.
Ald. Cassie Rodriguez didn’t like that the draft sounds like chickens can’t be free range in their own backyard.
“I understand if there isn’t a fence. There could be a requirement that they could be free range in their backyard with a fence but they should be able to roam in their own property,” she said.
Rodriguez also added the term “multi-dwellings” appeared a bit targeted toward renters. There are people who live in condos or other shared spaces. She also added she didn’t like the “no ducks or geese” and “no roosters” in the draft. She mentioned a loud dog in her neighborhood is a bigger issue than a rooster.
“I see no problem either with selling eggs,” Rodriquez said.
Ald. Mike Payne said there needs to be a grace period to get people into compliance. He liked not permitting roosters in the draft.
“Quite frankly I have one right near me and it is disruptive. As far as permits, I think a multi-year permit makes sense. We do that with dogs. You have to pay a license every year for a dog. That is reasonable,” Payne said.
Payne added there are residents who are upset and he thinks it is because chicken owners are doing things the wrong way. There is no current way to help the concerned residents, he said.
Ald. Dean Lemke said the sticking point for him was the people who have 20 chickens.
“We have to come to an agreement with how we are going to bring the number down. Someone is not going to be happy. There’s got to be an agreement for both sides,” Lemke said.
Residents voice concerns over draft
At the meeting, Amy Manthey along with many others spoke out against certain parts of the proposed draft. Manthey is a Waukesha resident with 35 chickens on her property, which covers a few acres. She told The Freeman she started acquiring chickens after it was suggested by a therapist to help her with depression and anxiety. For her, the chickens are members of her family and have helped ease her depression. She has even named them.
Manthey said she doesn’t oppose the ordinance, but certain aspects of it. She reached out to members of the Common Council, offering to educate them on chicken ownership. No one took her up on her offer, according to Manthey.
She said there is no rat issue, but there are mice. Her chickens often feast on mice, stink bugs and other bothersome creatures. She took to task issuing a permit. She felt the city doesn’t enforce paying for dog or cat permits.
“It’s a hobby. Chicken owning and raising chickens is a hobby. Think about the hobbies you have. Wouldn’t you be insulted and frustrated if a government body came in and said by the way we are going to regulate this and you will have to get a permit for every single hobby that you have?” she said.
Waukesha resident Lisa Salb said for many, these chickens are pets and to “suggest anything other than grandfathering in those that are already a part of the family, like a dog or cat, is insensitive and wrong, in my opinion.”
Susan Page said she strongly supports an ordinance to provide standards for keeping chickens in Waukesha. She said a neighbor’s chickens have gotten into her yard, kicking and pecking the landscape. Page called the police, who issued a warning. The neighbors installed wire fencing to help with the issue.
“Those roosters have prevented all the enjoyment because of their constant crowing. We can’t even leave the window open because we can still hear the crowing,” she said.
Another resident said he bought a home in Waukesha because there was more freedom to raise chickens. He added keeping chickens is very important to his family.
Another resident spoke about keeping track of chicken owners in the case of rat infestations due to unsanitary chicken keeping.
“I, like many chicken keepers in the city, would like to know how many rat complaints have been brought up to the city of Waukesha that turned out to be the result of chickens. I’m willing to bet probably not many,” she said.
The woman added a permit won’t stop rats from being attracted to chickens. She also opposed not selling eggs to avoid commercial impacts in neighborhoods.
“I have buyers constantly coming and going from my house to buy Facebook items ranging from furniture to craft items. Am I supposed to have a permit for this?” she asked.
The next Ordinance & License Committee meeting will take place on Monday, Feb. 6 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers. This meeting was previously scheduled for Feb. 13 but is being rescheduled to ensure there is a quorum of the committee members.
The public is welcome to attend the meeting, watch it live online or watch the recording the next day. https://waukesha.legistar. com/Calendar.aspx.