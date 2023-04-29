CITY OF PEWAUKEE — A public hearing will be held at the Common Council meeting on Monday for a proposed senior living development by developer Andev Group LLC.
The development would be built on 28.3 acres of vacant land in the northwest corner of Golf Road and Meadowbrook Road.
During the April 20 Plan Commission meeting, the development passed without much discussion. Changes to the original plan were discussed which added two units, bringing the total to 78 units.
In March, the proposal did not pass. There were concerns about a permanent cul-de-sac that would be needed to replace the temporary one at the end of Lakefield Drive. The permanent cul-de-sac was moved onto the developers' property and the city developer agreed on the size, location and landscaping that must be finished to shield it from residents with the berm coming down in the area.
The public hearing will take place during the Common Council meeting on Monday at 6:30 p.m. in the Common Council Chambers at Pewaukee City Hall, W240-N3065 Pewaukee Road.