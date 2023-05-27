WAUKESHA — The Finance Committee will consider a request to accept $41,774.88 of donated funds from the Waukesha County Community Foundation to be used to create a special revenue fund for the Public Safety Memorial Fund.
The Fire and Police departments are looking for approval from the Finance Committee to create a Special Revenue Fund for donations to the Public Safety Memorial and accept a donation in the amount of $41,774.88 from the Waukesha County Community Foundation. The departments are requesting this fund be created to allow the fire chief, police chief, and city administrator to approve expenditures under $5,000. For larger expenditures, approval would be needed from the Finance Committee and Common Council. The donated funds will be used for the Public Safety Memorial at City Hall.
The committee will also consider a request from the Fire and Police departments to approve a purchase from Waukesha Monument in the amount of $27,625.00 for bricks for the Public Safety Memorial.
The Fire and Police departments want approval from the Finance Committee and Common Council to purchase bricks from Waukesha Monument for the Public Safety Memorial. This purchase will be made with donations from the Public Safety Memorial Fund.
April 28 marked the 29th anniversary of the death of former Waukesha Police Captain Jim Lutz, who was killed in the line of duty. The city will formally memorialize him and others with the newly constructed Waukesha Public Safety Memorial.
The memorial is engraved with the names of three fallen firefighters and two police officers who sacrificed their lives in service to the community. Those honored include firefighters Albert Mevis, end of watch Sept. 22, 1891; Bernard McCaffery, end of watch May 11, 1934; firefighter Frank O’Brien, end of watch May 11, 1934; and police Det. George Schmidling (end of watch June 11, 1961), and Captain James Lutz (end of watch April 28, 1994).
Fundraising through the Waukesha County Community Fund is underway to assist in purchasing memorial bricks to be installed prior to the dedication date. Those interested in donating or purchasing a personalized brick can do so by visiting bit.ly/waukpublicsafetymemorial.
The Waukesha Public Safety Memorial will be formally dedicated on Sept. 22. Bricks purchased prior to June 30 will be installed in time for the dedication. Donations made to the fund will be put toward final installation of the memorial and to support the Waukesha Police and Fire Honor Guards.
The Finance Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 201 Delafield St.