WAUKESHA — In a class at Waukesha STEM Academy’s Randall Campus not long ago, first-grade students practiced how to write their letters on pen and paper. Only instead of having to watch their teacher from a distance draw an example “W” or “C” on the board at the front of class and then try their best reproduction off that one example, the students got to see their teacher’s hand make the motions up close and personal on their iPads, with the video repeating as many times as needed.
The teacher, Deanna Day, was working closely with a small group of students at the time, for about 15 minutes. But that didn’t mean their peers were being left out. Each student was effectively getting one-on-one time with their teacher simultaneously.
“If I needed to see the ‘W’ five times, I could,” said Instructional Technology Coordinator Kristin Brouchoud, who visited the classroom. “Every single kid in this classroom is engaged, and they’re on task.”
Brouchoud and fellow Instructional Technology Coordinators Brian Yearling and Wendy Liska are a three-person team spearheading the effort to equip teachers with the full capabilities of the technology at their fingertips.
“Our job is to look out in the world of technology, look at what’s out there, and find out what’s going to work for us,” Yearling said. Cutting through noise and finding the ideal devices is an important aspect of the job. Brouchoud said they have to be vetted for terms of service, privacy and appropriateness for the academic setting. All School District of Waukesha students have iPads, which are ideal for their wide variety of capabilities and high level of familiarity as many families have the tablets at home.
Liska said their work can help “level the playing field for a lot of our learners.” There’s an emphasis on technology devices not simply being consumption tools, but tools for producing high quality projects too.
As an example, Yearling said a fourth-grade group recently published their own stories using Flipgrid.
“Not only did they publish a piece of writing, but they published it in their voice,” he said, adding that it makes their work viewable not just for their teacher, but their parents and loved ones perhaps further away, like grandparents. “There was a day you couldn’t dream of that happening in the classroom,” Yearling said.
Students are writing in a Google doc or presenting in a Google slideshow and they can share that with parents and get feedback before the due date. That wasn’t always possible with handwritten papers that couldn’t come home.
Students, parents and teachers can all view the same materials on Blackboard too, aligning everyone’s focus on the same place. Liska said the “what did you do in class today” question is changed by that, now that parents can see what their kids are working on.
“Don’t be afraid to let them show you,” she said. “Sit down next to your child with that iPad.”
At the college level, the next generation of teachers is already thinking about how to continue leveraging technological capabilities for results in the classroom.
Scottee Hoff, a Carroll University senior and education major who is also a teaching resident at Butler Middle School, said her class uses Blackboard and students have access to courses — monthly agendas are posted for each unit such as notes, video assignments, and recordings from previous lessons.
“If students need extra help or they’re absent they can use that tool,” she said. “Whether they’re taking the notes at home using the video, or in class, it’s the same material being covered.”
Hoff said she feels it’s beneficial to have those resources. She recalled a much less seamless alternative when she was a middle-school student: “if you were gone for a day it was just kind of like ‘here’s the textbook, figure it out.’” Collaborative possibilities have improved as well. Carroll Business Analytics Professor Julio Rivera said when working with students in the late 1990s and early 2000s he’d “be guessing at what their screen would look like and what the real problem was. It’s much easier now.”
Carroll Dean of Education and Human Services Kathy Kramer emphasized the importance of being thoughtful on technology choices — focusing on making the learning experience better for students, and not overwhelming them with too many options.
“It’s intentional, it’s purposeful,” she said, adding colleagues work together so students and teachers don’t each have to learn a dozen different technology systems. She said technology requires people to think about how they work together.
Kramer said when she trained as an educator, teachers created lesson plans and changed them if needed for a particular student, but now student needs are taken into account when the lessons are designed in the first place.
“We just have so many ways to be inclusive,” she said. As an example, she said a student who may need an audio version of a lesson no longer requires a cassette tape, because a digital recording will already be available to any students who need it.
Kramer said technology allows teachers to give kids or college students material they can access in many different ways — anything from podcasts to literature. “The challenge is discernment,” she said. “You’ve broken down the barrier of time,” Yearling said on the ability for educators to now create learning materials each student can access and review simultaneously. “That’s the accelerant I think technology is really offering, in a lot of ways.”