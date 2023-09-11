WAUKESHA — After repairs by the Canadian National Railway Company, the railroad crossing at Sunset Drive is set to reopen on Tuesday.
According to the City of Waukesha Department of Public Works, the railroad crossing was particularly rough on vehicles and was difficult to drive across. Canadian National began repairs on Sept. 5 and is now wrapping up the project.
Similar work is being done on the Arcadian Avenue railroad crossing between Caroline Street and Hartwell Avenue. Repairs on that crossing are expected to take place through Friday.
The West Avenue railroad crossing at Progress Avenue will also be closed for repairs from Tuesday until Sept. 20.
Detours have been posted at all closings.