Challenger Katie Rasoul and incumbent Linda Boucher will face off April 5 in the bid for the At-Large seat on the Elmbrook School Board.
The candidates responded to questions sent by The Freeman.
School board races have taken a political tone, what do you think of this?
Rasoul: The politicization of school board races distracts from the work that actually affects our classrooms. Most school stakeholders are interested in building our district on common goals rather than tearing it down. Let’s stay focused on what makes the biggest forward impact on our students and staff.
Boucher: It is important to remain non-partisan. Elmbrook School District emcompasses diverse student cultures with 43 countries represented. Controversies arise when the focus turns from “providing a stellar education,” to political stances. Stereotyping candidates based on politics prevents the opportunity to address our vital responsibility to put LEARNING FIRST.
Why are you running for the school board?
Rasoul: I am looking towards what our kids need in the next 10 years, and that future is not guaranteed. I want to build Elmbrook schools as a place where students and staff feel like they belong and where we truly prepare our students with well-rounded readiness for success beyond graduation.
Boucher: I’m running for re-election to ensure a common sense voice is maintained on the Board. An independent thinker, I initiate important discussion before each vote. Serving the students, parents, teachers, and the community, I bring valuable insight as the only lifelong educator, having taught in all grades K-12.
What is the most pressing issue facing this district?
Rasoul: With Covid now receding, we must focus our efforts on closing any student learning gaps from the last two years and supporting our students’ and staff members’ social and emotional well-being. We are seeing higher stress and lower self-regulation skills that can become a barrier to learning and connection.
Boucher: Retain the reputation of a destination district. Achieved by: Learning first. Administrators need to be held accountable to reverse declining scores in Math and Reading. Balance use of technology to complement instruction not replace it.
Continue offering community open forums. Maintain stable enrollment, so property values stay strong. Stay referendum free.
For more spring 2022 election coverage, click here.